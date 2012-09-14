PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Direct Auto Insurance Expands in Alabama: Hosting Four-Day Hiring Event, April 30-May 3 to Meet Growing Business Demands Direct Auto Insurance to host hiring event April 30-May 3 to fill at least 45 retail sales agent positions for 23 new retail stores opening in Alabama within the next six months. - April 16, 2019 - Direct Auto Insurance

First Ethereum ASIC Miners Released by Hminers HMiners has recently earned the distinction of creating the industry’s first ever mining rigs capable of running four algorithms, including SHA-256, Scrypt, Etehash, and X11. Unlike any other similar products available on the market, all three mining rigs from HMiners are capable of mining Ethereum. - September 01, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.

Cabot Barden to Attend Comer Museum Author/Songwriter Night in Sylacauga, AL. on February 16th Cabot Barden, author of It's The Bass Player, which has been endorsed by his friend, Clive Cussler, will be attending a book signing at the Southern Writers Festival at the Barnes and Noble bookstore at the Summit in Birmingham, AL on Feb. 11th from 10 to 12 am. He will also be attending another signing at the Down Home Jubilee at the Comer Museum in Sylacauga, Al on Feb. 16th from 6:30 to 9 pm, which will feature local authors and songwriters. The admission is free for both events. - October 09, 2011 - Cabot Barden-Author

The 16th and Final Mentone, Alabama Men's Gathering with Robert Bly - Nov 6-8, 2009 Come listen, sing, speak, grieve and experience the joy of a wonderful gathering of great guys and say goodbye. For many this will be the last opportunity to listen to and celebrate one of the greatest storytellers, poets and leaders of the men's movement, Robert Bly. - October 29, 2009 - John Lee Books and Seminars