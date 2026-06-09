Cabot Barden, author of It's The Bass Player, which has been endorsed by his friend, Clive Cussler, will be attending a book signing at the Southern Writers Festival at the Barnes and Noble bookstore at the Summit in Birmingham, AL on Feb. 11th from 10 to 12 am. He will also be attending another signing at the Down Home Jubilee at the Comer Museum in Sylacauga, Al on Feb. 16th from 6:30 to 9 pm, which will feature local authors and songwriters. The admission is free for both events. - October 09, 2011 - Cabot Barden-Author