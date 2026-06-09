Alabama: Gadsden News
DSV Launches Direct Luxembourg–indianapolis Pharma Air Route to Improve Temperature-Controlled Deliveries
DSV launches the latest expansion of its Air ThermoDirect solution through Indianapolis International Airport, strategically strengthening pharmaceutical supply chains with enhanced cold-chain connectivity from one of the United States’ fastest-growing life sciences and healthcare logistics... - June 09, 2026 - DSV
Web 3.0 Hashrate Opportunities: XiuShan Mining Upgrades Its Cloud Platform to Make Bitcoin Mining More Accessible
XiuShan Mining: Advancing the Next Era of Cloud-Based Bitcoin Mining As the global economy continues to evolve toward digital finance, XiuShan Mining has expanded its cloud-based Bitcoin mining platform to make participation in mining more accessible, efficient, and flexible for everyday users. The... - October 25, 2025 - Xiushan Mining
W. Chase Holtzclaw’s Newly Released "The Caterpillar and the Crow" is a Heartfelt Tale of Resilience, Faith, and Self-Discovery
“The Caterpillar and the Crow” from Christian Faith Publishing author W. Chase Holtzclaw delivers an inspiring narrative that encourages readers to overcome negativity and embrace their potential through faith and determination. - April 24, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
DDB Miner Expands Its Cloud Mining Services
Expanding Cryptocurrency Support for Greater Flexibility - February 11, 2025 - DDB Miner
BCH Miner Offers Free Cloud Mining Services — Powered by Clean Energy
Using clean energy as a driver: It not only saves a lot of energy consumption, but also generates high profits, allowing investors to see the opportunities of new energy. In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners who want to earn a stable income, cloud mining provides an attractive option. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Bitcoin Plummets: Clean Energy BCH Miner Cloud Mining Platform Protects Your Assets from Evaporation
There is no need to own or maintain your own hardware with cloud mining. This method can help you save time and money while still receiving mining rewards. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Author DR. R. Gary Ashley's New Audiobook, "Revelation: Putting the Cookies on the Bottom Shelf," is a Down-to-Earth Commentary on the Bible's Final Book
Recent audiobook release “Revelation: Putting the Cookies on the Bottom Shelf” from Audiobook Network author DR. R. Gary Ashley is a comprehensive and accessible guide to understanding the profound themes of the book of Revelation, presenting a transformative exploration of its themes to ensure clarity and relevance for all listeners. - October 17, 2024 - Audiobook Network
Derise C. Smith’s New Book "House of Bears 'N' Wabbits: Rose's New Beginning" Tells the Inspiring Tale of Rose, a Young Wabbit Facing the Challenges of Single Motherhood
Fulton Books author Derise C. Smith, who holds a BA in psychology, has completed her most recent book, “House of Bears 'N' Wabbits: Rose's New Beginning”: a heartwarming story of courage, love, and second chances that perfectly captures the essence of resilience and the power of... - August 23, 2024 - Fulton Books
Youngest Female Distillery Owner in America Launches a New Cultural Hot Spot 3 Miles from Smith Lake
A life dedicated to the traditions of Alabama - February 29, 2024 - Alabama Distillery Co.
Affordable Connectivity Program for Alabama Residents Deadline Feb. 7, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. ET
The Community Action Association of Alabama (CAAA), in collaboration with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is asking all qualified Alabama residents to sign up for the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) before the enrollment deadline of February 7, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. ET. This federal... - January 22, 2024 - Community Action Association of Alabama
Endeavor Communications Unveils Strategic Merger: IT Resource and Synergetics Unite to Form Endeavor IT
Endeavor Communications today announced the culmination of a strategic merger between its subsidiary entities, IT Resource and Synergetics DCS, resulting in the birth of IT solutions powerhouse Endeavor IT. The combined entity retains its dedicated team, ownership, and management structure while... - January 05, 2024 - Endeavor IT
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Environmental Products Group (EPG) Announces Relocation and New Corporate Headquarters in Central Florida
Environmental Products Group (EPG), Southeast’s leading distributor of infrastructure and waste equipment to municipalities and contractor companies, announces their relocation to 700 Hermit Smith Road, Apopka, Florida 32703, effective May 1, 2023. The 45,000 sq. ft. facility on an 8-acre... - April 28, 2023 - Environmental Products Group
Morgan County Medical Oncology Practices Combine to Provide Comprehensive Cancer Care
Cancer Care Center of Decatur is joining Clearview Cancer Institute. CCI welcomes Dr. Naveen Lobo. - November 23, 2022 - Clearview Cancer Institute
Shoals Medical Oncology Practices Combine
Clearview Cancer Institute (CCI) and the medical oncology division of North Alabama Cancer Center (NACC), formerly Northwest Alabama Cancer Care, are joining together in Florence and Muscle Shoals, Alabama. - November 17, 2022 - Clearview Cancer Institute
"A Still Small Voice" Book to be Published and Podcast Launched with Timeless Sermons and Life Lessons from Legendary Pastor and Broadcaster
“A Still Small Voice: A memoir of life lessons, collection of sermons and commentaries,” is a collection of curated sermons by Faush, along with commentaries and reflections from other thought leaders who knew him and continue to change lives. The work is also a tribute to the elder Faush that follows the documentary film ON AIR produced by his son, Rev. Dr. Erskine “Chuck” Faush, Jr. “I am sharing what some might call history, and what others might call holy,” said Faush, Jr. - December 02, 2021 - The FSE Company
Direct Auto Insurance Expands in Alabama: Hosting Four-Day Hiring Event, April 30-May 3 to Meet Growing Business Demands
Direct Auto Insurance to host hiring event April 30-May 3 to fill at least 45 retail sales agent positions for 23 new retail stores opening in Alabama within the next six months. - April 16, 2019 - Direct Auto Insurance
First Ethereum ASIC Miners Released by Hminers
HMiners has recently earned the distinction of creating the industry’s first ever mining rigs capable of running four algorithms, including SHA-256, Scrypt, Etehash, and X11. Unlike any other similar products available on the market, all three mining rigs from HMiners are capable of mining Ethereum. - September 01, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.
Cabot Barden to Attend Comer Museum Author/Songwriter Night in Sylacauga, AL. on February 16th
Cabot Barden, author of It's The Bass Player, which has been endorsed by his friend, Clive Cussler, will be attending a book signing at the Southern Writers Festival at the Barnes and Noble bookstore at the Summit in Birmingham, AL on Feb. 11th from 10 to 12 am. He will also be attending another signing at the Down Home Jubilee at the Comer Museum in Sylacauga, Al on Feb. 16th from 6:30 to 9 pm, which will feature local authors and songwriters. The admission is free for both events. - October 09, 2011 - Cabot Barden-Author
The 16th and Final Mentone, Alabama Men's Gathering with Robert Bly - Nov 6-8, 2009
Come listen, sing, speak, grieve and experience the joy of a wonderful gathering of great guys and say goodbye. For many this will be the last opportunity to listen to and celebrate one of the greatest storytellers, poets and leaders of the men's movement, Robert Bly. - October 29, 2009 - John Lee Books and Seminars
Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview
In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com