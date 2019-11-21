Press Releases Operative Experience, Inc. Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Operative Experience, Inc.: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Operative Experience Announces TCCS Female, the World’s First High-Fidelity Simulator for Female Trauma Patients

TCCS Female provides learners with comprehensive and realistic Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training, including wound management, airway stabilization, and hemorrhage control.





Anatomically accurate and ultra-lifelike, the TCCS Female features realistic wound patterns that simulate traumatic injuries from an IED explosion, blunt trauma and gunshot wounds. The TCCS Female is designed to provide comprehensive, life-saving training in the treatment of female trauma casualties at the point-of-injury, such as on the battlefield or in a mass shooting incident.



"Before the release of TCCS Female, competitive solutions for female casualty care patient simulators were extremely unauthentic, with some simply offering a male simulator with an overlay representing female anatomy and genitalia, which end users have described to me as being very ‘unrealistic’," said Paul Bernal, VP Global Business Development Government & Military for OEI. "With women representing 18.6% of the total force and now serving in active combat roles, there’s a critical medical training gap for a fully realistic, anatomically correct female tactical casualty care simulator and the OEI TCCS Female fully satisfies that training need."



TCCS Female provides learners with comprehensive and realistic Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training, including wound management, airway stabilization and hemorrhage control. The simulator is ruggedized, wireless and tetherless, and features on-the-fly tablet control, and over 10 hours of continuous battery-powered run time for indoor and outdoor environments.



“Data from recent conflicts has shown that female combat casualties have suffered a greater proportion of thoracic and abdominal injuries and a higher incidence of failure of needle decompression than in males, often due to the differences in body composition, and cardiovascular and respiratory functions,” said OEI Chief Technology Officer, Carlos Moreno. “The TCCS Female provides unprecedented differences in realism and anatomical accuracy that a combat medic needs to be aware of in order to improve outcomes for female patients.”



TCCS Female will be introduced on December 2 at the Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference (I/ITSEC) in Orlando, Florida, the Department of Defense’s premier scientific meeting. OEI will be exhibiting in the conference Expo Hall at booth #421.



About Operative Experience

, Inc. is on a mission to revolutionize healthcare training. Using medical simulators with unprecedented anatomical fidelity within a rigorous experiential instructional paradigm, OEI reduces training costs while increasing training effectiveness and retention. OEI is dedicated to applying this technology to reduce combat and civilian mortality, and to provide humanitarian support to developing countries with limited medical resources. North East, MD, November 21, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Operative Experience Inc., (OEI) a company that develops the world’s only hands-in-the-body medical simulators for obstetrics, trauma and surgical training, today announced the launch of TCCS Female , the first high-fidelity female patient simulator for tactical trauma training for the military and civilian first responders.Anatomically accurate and ultra-lifelike, the TCCS Female features realistic wound patterns that simulate traumatic injuries from an IED explosion, blunt trauma and gunshot wounds. The TCCS Female is designed to provide comprehensive, life-saving training in the treatment of female trauma casualties at the point-of-injury, such as on the battlefield or in a mass shooting incident."Before the release of TCCS Female, competitive solutions for female casualty care patient simulators were extremely unauthentic, with some simply offering a male simulator with an overlay representing female anatomy and genitalia, which end users have described to me as being very ‘unrealistic’," said Paul Bernal, VP Global Business Development Government & Military for OEI. "With women representing 18.6% of the total force and now serving in active combat roles, there’s a critical medical training gap for a fully realistic, anatomically correct female tactical casualty care simulator and the OEI TCCS Female fully satisfies that training need."TCCS Female provides learners with comprehensive and realistic Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training, including wound management, airway stabilization and hemorrhage control. The simulator is ruggedized, wireless and tetherless, and features on-the-fly tablet control, and over 10 hours of continuous battery-powered run time for indoor and outdoor environments.“Data from recent conflicts has shown that female combat casualties have suffered a greater proportion of thoracic and abdominal injuries and a higher incidence of failure of needle decompression than in males, often due to the differences in body composition, and cardiovascular and respiratory functions,” said OEI Chief Technology Officer, Carlos Moreno. “The TCCS Female provides unprecedented differences in realism and anatomical accuracy that a combat medic needs to be aware of in order to improve outcomes for female patients.”TCCS Female will be introduced on December 2 at the Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference (I/ITSEC) in Orlando, Florida, the Department of Defense’s premier scientific meeting. OEI will be exhibiting in the conference Expo Hall at booth #421.About Operative Experience Operative Experience , Inc. is on a mission to revolutionize healthcare training. Using medical simulators with unprecedented anatomical fidelity within a rigorous experiential instructional paradigm, OEI reduces training costs while increasing training effectiveness and retention. OEI is dedicated to applying this technology to reduce combat and civilian mortality, and to provide humanitarian support to developing countries with limited medical resources. Contact Information Operative Experience, Inc.

Martin Currie

(941) 504-8580



http://operativeexperience.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Operative Experience, Inc.