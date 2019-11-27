Conley Book Tour of “Keep Looking Up” is #1 New Release and Amazon Best Seller

Press Releases Carey Conley Press Release Share Blog

The inspirational book, “Keep Looking Up” by Carey Conley and Laurel Conley Wilson is a #1 New Release and Amazon Best Seller during its first week of release.





“Keep Looking Up, Transforming Grief into Hope after Tragedy,” is the first book written by the mother/daughter duo. The book tells the long-awaited story of how their family overcame the grief and stigma around losing their husband/father and son/brother to suicide within 3 years of each other.



The Scottsdale and Denver book signing events were packed rooms, with local media, influencers, and close friends and family buying out all the inventory for each event. “Our hearts are filled with joy knowing our story will continue to reach so many people,” says Conley, “our mission is stronger than ever.



"For the last 3 years, the Conley family has been grieving, and sharing their story of hope and purpose to their closest friends and family. “Losing two family members to suicide has given us a unique experience and story to share,” says Wilson, “and we know that our current mission is to share hope and purpose to families.”



Carey Conley has dedicated her entire career to training people on the value of having a clearly written vision and a clearly defined purpose. Holding onto her vision and purpose has been a critical element in healing and sharing her personal story, in hopes that lives will be saved. “When you know your purpose, you are internally set up to handle the challenges and the loss that life throws at you,” says Conley. Both Carey and Laurel recommend having honest conversations about life, loss and purpose with your children at a very early age.



As an entrepreneur for over 25 years, Carey Conley has built two thriving speaking and coaching businesses. She has guided thousands of people to bring their ultimate vision to life. Carey is now fueling her mission to not only help people see their vision, but to truly come to know their purpose and to create the legacy they wish to carry out.



About Carey Conley and Laurel Conley Wilson: Carey and her late husband, Ross Conley, grew up and raised their family in Denver, Colorado. Carey now resides in Scottsdale Arizona. Laurel Conley Wilson and her husband live in Oklahoma. “Keep Looking Up, Transforming Grief into Hope after Tragedy” is their personal story providing hope and encouragement to move gracefully through life’s adversities.



