Language Garden to Hold Language Exchange Meetups at New Location in Taipei City, Taiwan

Previously, the Language Garden meetups were held in a smaller capacity in various cafes around Taipei. Beginning in December, however, the group has finally found a more permanent home at Terminal C, where the area is bigger and more intimate, but still retaining the fun and friendly atmosphere that the Language Garden promotes.



Ryan Li, founder of Meitefusi and the Language Garden, recently moved to Taiwan from Singapore where he was co-organizer of a language meetup group with over 3,000 members called The Language Lovers. Ryan, himself, is passionate about language learning and can speak English, Japanese, Mandarin Chinese, and some Korean and Thai, as well as a few other languages. His company, Meitefusi is also currently developing a number of websites and mobile apps to help language lovers with their language learning journey.



The Language Garden group is open to all eager learners of foreign languages. They get together every Tuesday and Thursday from 7:00pm to 9:00pm to practice speaking an assortment of languages - English, Mandarin Chinese, Cantonese, Japanese, Korean, Thai, Spanish, French, German, and more.



The format of the meetup is that there are individual tables set up for each language where participants gather together. Each table will have a native speaker of the respective language, or ideally someone proficient enough to lead the group. Every meetup may be a bit different as to which languages are available for practicing, as it ultimately depends on who attends and their proficiency levels.



The aim of the meetup is to provide an informal and collaborative space for language enthusiasts to improve their language skills and practice speaking with other learners and native speakers. Participants can also opt to just sit back, listen, and simply be present as a way to learn without the rigidity of formal language lessons.



The upcoming events in December are free to join, but participants are highly encouraged to buy at least 1 drink (NT$80-NT$120) from the CC Cafe, which is located next to the Language Garden area.



For December 2019, meetups occur on December 10, 12, 17, and 19, from 7:00pm to 9:00pm.



To learn more about the current and upcoming Language Garden events, RSVP here:



Visit the Language Garden website:



Join the official Line group:



Ryan Li

0919121102



https://meitefusi.com



