Dr. Varghese Cherian Joins New York Imaging Specialists

Dr. Cherian became interested in medicine during childhood because of his mother’s influence. “She was a nurse - the stories my mother shared about her clinical experiences, and her commitment to the care of her patients really compelled me to undertake a career in medicine,” said Dr. Cherian. “I was also curious to learn more about the intricacies of the human body and to understand how it functions.”



Dr. Cherian firmly believes joining New York Imaging Specialists is a unique opportunity to provide unparalleled patient care. “I wanted to join New York Imaging Specialists because it is the quintessential model of personalized medicine,” said Dr. Cherian. “Patients are the core focus of this practice. It is our goal to make them as comfortable as possible, as we provide comprehensive care tailored to their specific needs.”



At New York Imaging Specialists, Dr. Cherian will be working in conjunction with other physicians and clinical staff using state-of-the-art technology. Dr. Cherian is well-experienced in clinical imaging using CT (Computed Tomography), sonography (Ultrasound), and MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging). He previously served as an Assistant Professor of Radiology at both New York University School of Medicine and at Stony Brook Medicine. Dr. Cherian was formerly Division Chief of Advanced Cardiac Imaging, and also Division Chief of Emergency Imaging, at Stony Brook Medicine Hospital.



Dr. Cherian completed his residency in Diagnostic Radiology at Lenox Hill Hospital. Following his residency, Dr. Cherian did a fellowship in Advanced Cardiovascular Imaging at the renowned NYU Langone Medical Center.



To make an appointment with Dr. Cherian, please call 833-269-4624. For more information, please visit nyimaging.com.



About NY Imaging Specialists



Port Jefferson Station, NY, November 28, 2019 --( PR.com )-- New York Imaging Specialists welcomes Varghese Cherian, MD, to its group of board-certified radiologists. Dr. Cherian will be practicing at New York Imaging Specialists' newest facilities at 1500 Route 112, Building 2A in Port Jefferson Station and 640 County Road 39 in Southampton.

