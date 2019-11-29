Making Big Impacts with Small Acts: SolarMyPlace Launches This Black Friday

Press Releases LEDMyplace Press Release Share Blog

Ranked 546th on Inc. 5000’s 2019 list, LEDMyPlace is an online destination for all kinds of LED lighting products. Serving the US and the Canadian markets, LEDMyPlace has emerged as a market leader in a short span of three years and has achieved a growth rate of 810% with revenue for 2018 standing at $7.3 Million. LEDMyplace has been ranked as the fourth fastest-growing company in the state of Kentucky by Inc. 5000. Louisville, KY, November 29, 2019 --( PR.com )-- An Inc. 5000 ranked company, LEDMyplace announces with immense joy the launch of a new brand, SolarMyPlace, an online destination for all solar products. With a target of making America greener, SolarMyPlace has begun a journey under the able leadership of Mr. Rahul Anand. As a launch offer, SolarMyPlace is offering a 20% flat discount on select products.Since the year 2008, there has been a 35-fold growth in the use of solar power systems throughout America. Following installation of 2.1 gigawatts (GW) of solar PV capacity in the first quarter of 2019 US stands at 69.1 GW of total installed capacity, which is enough to power 13.1 million average American homes.The cost of solar panels has dramatically decreased over the last decade, about 80% between 2010 and 2018. This means that solar panels for homes cost lesser than paying utility-bills every month. Considering the recent extension of the Federal Tax Credit and the 30% rebate, there has never been a better time to buy solar panels.With a vision to make the United States energy-independent, SolarMyPlace has set foot in the industry to minimize the gap between their customers and different brands. SolarMyPlace helps customers analyze, compare and make the final decision about their solar products.What SolarMyPlace offersHaving a vast range of products like Solar Panels, Solar Inverters, Solar Battery Inverter, Solar batteries and Charge controllers, SolarMyPlace promises to fulfill all your solar-related requirements.With a pledge to keep on adding new products and categories, SolarMyPlace hosts products from all major brands like Panasonic, Solar Edge, SMA, JA Solar, etc.Pre-launch successSolarMyPlace has already sold thousands of products and has a successful list of clientele who can vouch for the authenticity of SolarMyPlace’s commitment towards making the US a greener and cleaner country.About LEDMyplaceRanked 546th on Inc. 5000’s 2019 list, LEDMyPlace is an online destination for all kinds of LED lighting products. Serving the US and the Canadian markets, LEDMyPlace has emerged as a market leader in a short span of three years and has achieved a growth rate of 810% with revenue for 2018 standing at $7.3 Million. LEDMyplace has been ranked as the fourth fastest-growing company in the state of Kentucky by Inc. 5000. Contact Information SolarMyPlace

