JOGO Health to Launch 30 Digital Therapeutics Clinics in Malaysia to Treat Stroke, Pain and Incontinence

The clinics will use the award winning technology developed by two pioneering scientists in the USA that has also been shown to treat 17 other neuromuscular diseases.





"I am so excited to pick Malaysia as our first pilot country to open treatment centers specifically focused on using the JOGO digital therapeutics technology to treat 17 conditions. JOGO is the result of 10 years of focused research by some of the best scientists in the world," said Sanjai Murali, CEO JOGO Health Inc.



"We are proud to have developed one of the first evidence based digital therapeutics products to treat neuromuscular conditions, and a research philosophy that puts patients first and reduces treatment costs," said Gary Krasilovsky, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of JOGO Health USA.



"According to the latest WHO data and Human Genome Centre of Malaysia, Stroke is one of the top 10 causes for hospitalization in Malaysia. Stroke is also in the top five diseases with the greatest burden of disease, based on disability-adjusted life years. We are thrilled to enter into an agreement with JOGO Health USA to open the treatment centers across Malaysia to offer the cutting edge treatment to patients," said Navresh Murugiah, Founder Director of JOGO Health Stroke Center Sdn. BHD.



There are 15 million new cases of a stroke worldwide every year. In addition, 3 in 1,000 children are born with cerebral palsy and over 100 million women worldwide suffer from urinary incontinence.



About JOGO Health.

JOGO Health is a digital therapeutic company that developed JOGO, a prescription digital therapeutics product to treat neuromuscular (NM) diseases, pain and incontinence. JOGO helps enhance rewiring of the CNS to improve voluntary control of muscles that was lost due to stroke and other neuro-muscular conditions. JOGO is composed of wireless, wearable surface EMG sensors, and a patent protected Mobile App that provide treatment protocols and games that can be adapted for muscle relaxation, movement coordination, and neuro-muscular reeducation, all leveraging neuroplasticity.



Siva Nadarajah

1-609-686-9700



www.jogohealth.com



