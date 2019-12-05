Principled Technologies Releases Study Comparing the Database Performance of a Dell EMC PowerEdge R940 Server With and Without Intel Optane DC Persistent Memory

press@principledtechnologies.com Durham, NC, December 05, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Organizations running virtualized databases with large memory footprints need ways to extend the capabilities of their servers so they don’t spend unnecessarily on excess hardware. Principled Technologies (PT) tested a Dell EMC PowerEdge R940 server with and without Intel Optane DC persistent memory (DCPMM) to see how adding the new memory and storage technology affected performance.According to the report, “We found that by adding Intel Optane DC persistent memory to the Dell EMC PowerEdge R940, we increased the server memory footprint to support ten more transactional database VMs than the same new server without Intel Optane DCPMMs.”To learn more about how adding Intel Optane DC persistent memory to the Dell EMC PowerEdge R940 can increase VM count, read the full report at http://facts.pt/q662z7t , the summary at http://facts.pt/cosvyb9 , and the infographic at http://facts.pt/kloqqx7 About Principled Technologies, Inc.Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.Company ContactPrincipled Technologies, Inc.1007 Slater Road, Suite #300Durham, NC 27703press@principledtechnologies.com