PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Principled Technologies, Inc.

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from Principled Technologies, Inc.: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

Principled Technologies Releases Study Comparing the Database Performance of a Dell EMC PowerEdge R940 Server With and Without Intel Optane DC Persistent Memory


In hands-on testing, PT found that adding Intel Optane DC persistent memory to a Dell EMC PowerEdge R940 server increased the number of database VMs the server could support.

Principled Technologies Releases Study Comparing the Database Performance of a Dell EMC PowerEdge R940 Server With and Without Intel Optane DC Persistent Memory
Durham, NC, December 05, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Organizations running virtualized databases with large memory footprints need ways to extend the capabilities of their servers so they don’t spend unnecessarily on excess hardware. Principled Technologies (PT) tested a Dell EMC PowerEdge R940 server with and without Intel Optane DC persistent memory (DCPMM) to see how adding the new memory and storage technology affected performance.

According to the report, “We found that by adding Intel Optane DC persistent memory to the Dell EMC PowerEdge R940, we increased the server memory footprint to support ten more transactional database VMs than the same new server without Intel Optane DCPMMs.”

To learn more about how adding Intel Optane DC persistent memory to the Dell EMC PowerEdge R940 can increase VM count, read the full report at http://facts.pt/q662z7t, the summary at http://facts.pt/cosvyb9, and the infographic at http://facts.pt/kloqqx7.

About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.

Company Contact
Principled Technologies, Inc.
1007 Slater Road, Suite #300
Durham, NC 27703
press@principledtechnologies.com
Contact Information
Principled Technologies, Inc.
Sharon Horton
828-455-0312
Contact
http://www.principledtechnologies.com/

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Principled Technologies, Inc.
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help