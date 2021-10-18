Principled Technologies Releases Study Comparing MySQL Performance of AWS EC2 M6i Instances vs. Older M5 Instances
In hands-on testing, PT found that M6i instances featuring 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors delivered more MySQL transactions per minute than M5 instances with older processors.
Durham, NC, October 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- As ecommerce sales continue to rise, organizations selling goods online may benefit from looking at cloud solutions that can support a growing consumer base. Principled Technologies (PT) used a TPROC-C workload to test the MySQL Database performance of two types of AWS EC2 instances: M6i instances with 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, and M5 instances with older processors.
According to the report, “For both smaller and medium-sized databases, we found that M6i instances with 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors offered consistently stronger OLTP database performance than the previous-gen instances. These performance gains show that by choosing M6i instances, organizations can support more customers accessing ecommerce sites to meet rising consumer demands.”
To learn more about how organizations can support ecommerce customers by using AWS EC2 M6i instances with 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, read the full report at http://facts.pt/lpGOWpp.
About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.
Sharon Horton
Principled Technologies, Inc.
1007 Slater Road, Suite #300
Durham, NC 27703
press@principledtechnologies.com
According to the report, “For both smaller and medium-sized databases, we found that M6i instances with 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors offered consistently stronger OLTP database performance than the previous-gen instances. These performance gains show that by choosing M6i instances, organizations can support more customers accessing ecommerce sites to meet rising consumer demands.”
To learn more about how organizations can support ecommerce customers by using AWS EC2 M6i instances with 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, read the full report at http://facts.pt/lpGOWpp.
About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.
Sharon Horton
Principled Technologies, Inc.
1007 Slater Road, Suite #300
Durham, NC 27703
press@principledtechnologies.com
Contact
Principled Technologies, Inc.Contact
Sharon Horton
828-455-0312
http://www.principledtechnologies.com/
Sharon Horton
828-455-0312
http://www.principledtechnologies.com/
Categories