Principled Technologies Releases Study Comparing MySQL Performance of AWS EC2 M6i Instances vs. Older M5 Instances

Durham, NC, October 18, 2021 --( PR.com )-- As ecommerce sales continue to rise, organizations selling goods online may benefit from looking at cloud solutions that can support a growing consumer base. Principled Technologies (PT) used a TPROC-C workload to test the MySQL Database performance of two types of AWS EC2 instances: M6i instances with 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, and M5 instances with older processors.According to the report, “For both smaller and medium-sized databases, we found that M6i instances with 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors offered consistently stronger OLTP database performance than the previous-gen instances. These performance gains show that by choosing M6i instances, organizations can support more customers accessing ecommerce sites to meet rising consumer demands.”To learn more about how organizations can support ecommerce customers by using AWS EC2 M6i instances with 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, read the full report at http://facts.pt/lpGOWpp About Principled Technologies, Inc.Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com Sharon HortonPrincipled Technologies, Inc.1007 Slater Road, Suite #300Durham, NC 27703press@principledtechnologies.com