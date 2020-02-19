PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies Releases Studies Comparing the Use of Automation Features in Dell EMC iDRAC9 to Manual Management Approaches


In hands-on testing, PT found that using iDRAC9 v4.0 for Dell EMC PowerEdge servers saved administrator time and hassle for server deployment and iDRAC SSL certificate renewals.

Durham, NC, February 19, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Data center administrators have full days, and any technology that can help automate routine, time-consuming tasks can make a big business impact. Principled Technologies (PT) compared the time it took to complete two routine tasks on Dell EMC PowerEdge servers: server deployment tasks and iDRAC SSL certificate enrollments and renewals - first manually and then using automation features in iDRAC9 v4.0.

According to the reports, “Zero-Touch automation reduced hands-on (or administrator-attended) provisioning time for additional servers to almost nothing, and dropped administrator steps from 40 to just 4 compared to doing the same tasks manually.” Additionally, “Using iDRAC9 v4.0 to renew [iDRAC SSL] certificates for 1,000 servers every three months could save an administrator dozens of work days over three years.”

To learn more about the time and effort administrators could save by using iDRAC9 v4.0 for server deployment and SSL certificate renewals, read the provisioning report at http://facts.pt/j9tim6z, the SSL certificate report at http://facts.pt/nck7bzt, and the infographic at http://facts.pt/2ccl92v.

About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.

