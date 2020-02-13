PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Principled Technologies, Inc.

A Single-Socket Dell EMC Server-based vSAN Cluster Provided Better Value Than a Dual-Socket HPE Server-based Cluster in Principled Technologies Database Tests


Both three-node clusters outperformed a legacy solution; however, the Dell EMC cluster saved money on hardware and software.

Durham, NC, February 13, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Principled Technologies (PT) performed transactional database testing and a cost analysis on two solutions: A three-node cluster of single-socket Dell EMC PowerEdge R7515 servers powered by AMD EPYC 7502P processors and a three-node cluster of dual-socket HPE ProLiant DL380 Gen10 servers powered by Intel Xeon Gold 6240 processors.

The PT database testing found that both solutions outperformed a baseline legacy cluster by more than 150 percent. The Dell EMC cluster delivered 93.4 percent of the performance of the HPE cluster.

The PT cost analysis revealed that the Dell EMC cluster would cost $268,957.71 less than the HPE cluster in hardware and four-year software licensing. Taking the database performance and cost together, PT calculated that the Dell EMC cluster provided a 9.6 percent better performance per dollar than the HPE cluster.

To learn more, read the full report at facts.pt/aebh0ay, the two-page executive summary at facts.pt/lxlx18k, and the infographic at facts.pt/xvmyejd.

About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.

Sharon Horton
Principled Technologies, Inc.
1007 Slater Road, Suite #300
Durham, NC 27703
press@principledtechnologies.com
