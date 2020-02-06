Principled Technologies Finds Migrating from SQL Server 2008 to SQL Server 2019 on a Lenovo ThinkSystem SR630 is an Easy Way to Avoid the Risks of Unsupported Software

Moving a database using Microsoft Data Migration Assistant required only 19 steps and less than 5 minutes of hands-on time and improved OLAP performance





PT migrated a SQL Server 2008 data warehouse database on a legacy server running Windows Server 2008 R2 to a Lenovo ThinkSystem SR630 running SQL Server 2019 and Windows Server 2019. The report states, “With the free Microsoft Data Migration Assistant tool, performing the assessment and migration required only 19 steps and a few minutes of hands-on admin time.” The new platform also delivered dramatically stronger performance on an online analytical processing workload.



To learn more about how businesses can benefit from migrating older databases to SQL Server 2019 on a Lenovo ThinkSystem SR630, explore the full report at



About Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.



Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.



Sharon Horton

Principled Technologies, Inc.

1007 Slater Road, Suite #300

Durham, NC 27703

