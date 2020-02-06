PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies Finds Migrating from SQL Server 2008 to SQL Server 2019 on a Lenovo ThinkSystem SR630 is an Easy Way to Avoid the Risks of Unsupported Software


Moving a database using Microsoft Data Migration Assistant required only 19 steps and less than 5 minutes of hands-on time and improved OLAP performance

Durham, NC, February 06, 2020 --(PR.com)-- When companies continue to run databases on SQL Server 2008 despite its lack of support and security updates, they increase their chances of losing data. According to a new report by Principled Technologies (PT), one easy way to mitigate these risks is to move to SQL Server 2019 on a Lenovo ThinkSystem SR630 powered by Intel Xeon Scalable processors.

PT migrated a SQL Server 2008 data warehouse database on a legacy server running Windows Server 2008 R2 to a Lenovo ThinkSystem SR630 running SQL Server 2019 and Windows Server 2019. The report states, “With the free Microsoft Data Migration Assistant tool, performing the assessment and migration required only 19 steps and a few minutes of hands-on admin time.” The new platform also delivered dramatically stronger performance on an online analytical processing workload.

To learn more about how businesses can benefit from migrating older databases to SQL Server 2019 on a Lenovo ThinkSystem SR630, explore the full report at http://facts.pt/dtcqvml, the summary at http://facts.pt/1qyewke, or the infographic at http://facts.pt/utjtvpz.

About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.

Sharon Horton
Principled Technologies, Inc.
1007 Slater Road, Suite #300
Durham, NC 27703
press@principledtechnologies.com
Contact Information
Principled Technologies, Inc.
Sharon Horton
828-455-0312
Contact
http://www.principledtechnologies.com/

