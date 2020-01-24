Principled Technologies Finds That HPE ProLiant DL385 Gen10 Servers with Value SAS and NVMe Mainstream SSDs Outperformed Servers with Enterprise SATA SSDs

Press Releases Principled Technologies, Inc. Press Release Share Blog

In the Principled Technologies (PT) data center, configurations of the HPE server with KIOXIA RM5 Series value SAS and CD5 Series NVMe mainstream SSDs completed more database transactions during an online transaction processing (OLTP) workload than the same server with enterprise SATA SSDs, yielding more performance for each dollar spent.





According to the report, “SATA SSDs might have adequately handled transactional workloads in previous years. But their connection speed limits their performance, and when you combine that with the lack of future improvements, the advantage of KIOXIA value SAS and NVMe mainstream SSDs becomes more clear. Choosing either KIOXIA SSD option could help your transactional database applications complete more transactions, support more customers, and offer faster responsiveness.”



To learn more about the advantages of choosing HPE ProLiant DL385 Gen10 servers with KIOXIA RM5 Series value SAS or CD5 Series NVMe mainstream SSDs rather than enterprise SATA SSDs, read the full report at



About Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.



Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit



Sharon Horton

Principled Technologies, Inc.

1007 Slater Road, Suite #300

Durham, NC 27703

Sharon Horton

828-455-0312



http://www.principledtechnologies.com/



