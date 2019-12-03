Dr. Amishi Desai Joins New York Cancer & Blood Specialists in Suffolk

Press Releases New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Press Release Share Blog

New York Cancer & Blood Specialists is committed to our patients. We are dedicated to providing each patient with a unique path to treatment and unmatched support. We strive to make quality and compassionate cancer care available from Montauk to Manhattan. We are proud to be a partner of One Oncology and a proud sponsor of the New York Cancer Foundation. Port Jefferson Station, NY, December 03, 2019 --( PR.com )-- New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is proud to announce Amishi Desai, MD to its team. Dr. Desai is board-certified in hematology-oncology, as well as internal medicine. As such, she covers a full scope of services, while also maintaining a particular interest in lung cancer. In addition, she has done extensive research in venous thromboembolic disease and the use of novel oral anticoagulants. Dr. Desai will be working at 72 East Main Street in Babylon and 1500 Route 112, Building #4 in Port Jefferson Station.Dr. Desai earned her Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery degree from JK Medical College and Research Center. She then completed her residency and fellowship at Winthrop-University Hospital. Here she was awarded a First Prize in a research trial involving Rivaroxaban (Xarelto) and Conventional Anticoagulants in the use of newly diagnosed venous thromboembolism.Dr. Desai is fluent in Hindi and enjoys practicing Indian classical dance, Bharatanatyam. She adores spending time with her family and became inspired to pursue a career in medicine when a relative was stricken with cancer. “At first it made me angry, frustrated and sad. It had, however, further piqued my interest in finding a cure for cancer,” said Dr. Desai. “This led me to medicine, and eventually to pursue oncology.”Dr. Desai was eager to provide local care which led her to NYCBS to administer treatment. “I came to NY Cancer because I am inspired to give the best treatment to my community and do what I love doing - healing,” said Dr. Desai.If you would like to make an appointment with Dr. Desai, please call 631-675-5059. For more information, please visit our website at www.NYcancer.com.About NYCBSNew York Cancer & Blood Specialists is committed to our patients. We are dedicated to providing each patient with a unique path to treatment and unmatched support. We strive to make quality and compassionate cancer care available from Montauk to Manhattan. We are proud to be a partner of One Oncology and a proud sponsor of the New York Cancer Foundation. Contact Information New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

Jeremy Mutschler, Senior Director of Marketing

631-574-8360





