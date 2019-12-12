DoctorUna.com Offers Accessible Healthcare in One Click

The DoctorUna platform allows patients to access doctors & dentists, book appointments online, send inquiries and access Reviews and Ratings. A fully bilingual (Arabic/English) website for patients in the region. Users can search for doctors by specialty, location, insurance coverage, medical condition, doctor gender, or language(s) spoken by the Doctor.



The service, which is free for patients, helps to overcome traditional, subjective and often time consuming methods of finding a doctor through friends and family, word of mouth, or lists from insurance companies that can often be out of date.



The appointment booking service can be accessed by patients 24/7 from their computer or smartphone, even when the medical practice is closed, allowing them to secure an appointment or re-schedule one right away, avoiding calls to receptionists.



And it does stop there, users can also send inquiries to the doctors and access verified patient reviews and ratings.



DoctorUna.com has established the most regionally unique online technology in searching, communicating and booking, while bringing uniquely defined features to its thousands of doctors and patients in the UAE, Egypt, KSA, Kuwait and Jordan.



The platform is solving the complex problem of finding the best doctors online according to a refined search by specialty, clinic location, insurance coverage, medical condition, doctor gender, or language(s) spoken by the Doctor.



Once a user identifies his/her healthcare provider, they can directly book appointments online or send inquiries to the doctor/clinic.



Users also receive SMS & email confirmations for their appointments, as well as, reminders on the day of the appointment.



Launched in 2012, one of the main objectives is to empower patients to improve their decisions and access to care and enable doctors to increase their efficiency.



Every doctor has a profile page in both English & Arabic, that gives a brief about the doctor's background, experience, education, board memberships, specialization and licenses.



The profile page also provides the languages that the doctor speaks, the clinic address, telephone numbers and verified patient reviews & ratings.



All the above information assists users in making an informed decision as to who would be the right health provider for them.



DoctorUna.com was the 1st online platform to launch a fully bilingual (Arabic/English) website for patients in the region; a company built by medically astute professionals for patients, with the ultimate vision of becoming an indispensable online extension for communication between doctors and patients alike.



