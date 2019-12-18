An Evening with Temple Grandin: Connecting Animal Science & Autism - February 17, 2020

Future Horizons will be hosting An Evening with Temple Grandin in Lubbock, Texas on February 17, 2020.





She is one of the first individuals on the autism spectrum to publicly share insights from her personal experience of autism and its relation to animals.



Dr. Grandin will discuss autism and its advantage in working with animals. Whether you are a member of the autism community or the livestock arena, you will find this talk informative and unforgettable.



“Autism helped me understand animals because I think in pictures. Since animals do not have language, their memories have to be sensory-based instead of word-based.” - Dr. Temple Grandin



About the Venue:

MCM Eleganté Hotel & Suites

University Room

801 Avenue Q

Lubbock, TX 79401



