Future Horizons, Inc.

An Evening with Temple Grandin: Connecting Animal Science & Autism - February 17, 2020


Future Horizons will be hosting An Evening with Temple Grandin in Lubbock, Texas on February 17, 2020.

Lubbock, TX, December 18, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Future Horizons invites you to join An Evening with Dr. Temple Grandin, professor of animal science at Colorado State University, consultant to the livestock industry on animal behavior, and autism spokesperson.

She is one of the first individuals on the autism spectrum to publicly share insights from her personal experience of autism and its relation to animals.

Dr. Grandin will discuss autism and its advantage in working with animals. Whether you are a member of the autism community or the livestock arena, you will find this talk informative and unforgettable.

“Autism helped me understand animals because I think in pictures. Since animals do not have language, their memories have to be sensory-based instead of word-based.” - Dr. Temple Grandin

About the Venue:
MCM Eleganté Hotel & Suites
University Room
801 Avenue Q
Lubbock, TX 79401

Pre-register before noon CST on February 17 to take advantage of the discounted pricing.
Contact Information
Future Horizons, Inc.
Rachael Rice
817.277.0727
Contact
https://www.fhautism.com/

