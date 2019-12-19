Melissa Levin Insurance Reveals What Medicare-for-All Won't Cover

Medicare for All has become a huge talking point for the 2020 presidential candidates. But don't let the name fool you; not everything is covered. Long Term Care is a type of insurance that is essential given the rise in healthcare costs.





With the 2020 presidential elections less than a year away, all hands are on deck by both parties to win over votes for the presidency and hence influence over the policies that address the healthcare issues in America today.



The ACA (Affordable Care Act) was the Obama-era attempt at fixing the national healthcare problem. Regardless of its effectiveness, it ushered healthcare into American politics and allowed candidates the opportunity to have a serious discussion about what’s best for the country and who should carry the burden set by the rising cost in healthcare.



What will it cover?

If the proposed Medicare-for-All were to roll out and government was to take a more active role in national healthcare, every American’s healthcare would be covered and the astronomical rise in healthcare costs would barely make a dent on the American wallet (at least in the short term). For those ailing from no access to decent healthcare, this sounds very intriguing, considering there’s no sign of healthcare costs plateauing any time soon.



But what doesn’t it cover?

Medicare-for-All is a new proposal and the details of its programs and policies are quite complex, but one thing is clear: there is no mention anywhere of coverage for long term care.



Health care in general doesn’t cover long term care, and neither does Medicare today. Yet with all the focus being solely on healthcare, 70% Americans are going to be left with a burden that will potentially deplete their hard earned life-savings, according to The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.



Long Term Care Insurance?

November is Long Term Care awareness month and with your healthcare on the road to being fully subsidized, it’s up to us as Americans to take a serious look at long term care. Melissa Levin, CFP, lends her almost 20 years of expertise to this field and states, "We must ensure that we are planning not only for our retirement, but for long term care." According to the ACLI, by 2030, long term care expenses will rise to $146,000 a year and the average American will not be able to sustain such an expense.







When planning for long term care, it’s imperative that you sit with a certified financial planner who has been through the ebbs and flows of the market and truly understands your needs. Not every long term care insurance package is the same for everyone and that’s why it’s important to select someone who will have your best interests in mind and put together a plan that will protect you no matter what the outcome is for Medicare for All.



Melissa Levin, CFP® is located in Santa Ana, CA and has been in the business since 1997.



Medicare for All: Long Term Care not included

