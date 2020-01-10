3 Weeks Until Mobile Deployable Communications Conference Returns to Warsaw

Press Releases SMi Group Press Release Share Blog

SMi Group Reports: The 13th Mobile Deployable Communications Conference will return to Warsaw, Poland on the 30th and 31st January 2020. Places are increasingly limited.





With only 3 weeks remaining, interested parties are urged to register as places are highly limited:



With support from the Polish Armed Forces, this year’s event will boast a number of exclusive presentations from the hosting nation, including:



- Day-1 opening address, led by Colonel Grzegorz Szmit, Chief of the IT Infrastructure Branch, J6, General Command of the Polish Armed Forces, on "Modern CIS Demands and Strategy of The Polish Armed Forces"



- Brigadier General Robert Drozd, Chief of the Command & Control Directorate – J6, Polish Armed Forces, on "Modern CIS Demands and Strategy of the Polish Armed Forces"



- Lieutenant Colonel Bartosz Jasiul, Head of Cyber Security Laboratory, Poland Military Communications Institute, on "Challenges and Opportunities in Cyber Security of Mobile Communications Systems"



- Dr Joanna Sliwa, Head of C4I Systems, Poland Military Communications Institute, on "Polish CIS R&D: Supporting the Mobile Warrior with Cutting-Edge Communications"



- Mr Wieslaw Gozdiewicz, Cyber Security Expert, Kosciuszko Institute, on "Cyber Resilience for Deployable Communications through NATO Frameworks"



The agenda will also include a variety of presentations from leading nations in Central and Eastern Europe and further afield, including the: Swedish Armed Forces, Norwegian Army, Romanian Defence Staff, Portuguese Army, Lithuanian Armed Forces and more.



Delegates will gain access to 100+ key military stakeholders all seeking to develop their capabilities with 5+ hours of informal networking time.



Latest Organisations registered Include: Advantech Wireless, DND, Eid Empresa De Investigacao E Desenvolvimento Electronica S A, Embassy of Canada to Poland, Glenair, Government of Canada, HARRIS, Inmarsat, La Mairie de Bangaani, NORSOCOM / J6, Portuguese Army, RUAG Holding, Saab AB, Synqor Inc, Teldat Sp. z o.o. sp.k., The Mitre Corporation, WB Electronics and many more.



Event Sponsors Include: Airbus, Black Diamond Advanced Technology, General Dynamics, GISS, Glenair, Inmarsat and SynQor.



Plus, there will be an opportunity to book onto a pre-conference workshop on "The Challenge of Electromagnetic Disruption," taking place on 29th January 2020 08.30 - 12.30, hosted by Colonel (Ret’d) Ralph Thiele, Director, Stratbyrd Consulting.



For the full event details and speaker line-up, the event brochure is available to download at:



Mobile Deployable Communications Conference

Warsaw, Poland

30-31 January 2020



For Sponsors/Exhibitors: contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6168 / smalick@smi-online.co.uk



For Delegates/Groups: contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 / jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk



Shannon Cargan

+44 (0) 20 7827 6000



www.mobiledeployable.com/PRcom7



