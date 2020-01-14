PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Process Technology, Inc

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from Process Technology, Inc: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

Process Technology, Inc. Expands Turck USA Coverage Into Colorado, Montana and Wyoming


Process Technology, Inc. (PTI) has expanded its presence into Colorado, Montana and Wyoming by representing Turck USA. For over 30 years, PTI ‘s expertise has identified and solved some of the toughest challenges in industry throughout the Rocky Mountain region.

Process Technology, Inc. Expands Turck USA Coverage Into Colorado, Montana and Wyoming
Denver, CO, January 14, 2020 --(PR.com)-- “Our Front Range team will offer industry of all sizes the opportunity to strengthen their automated processes with the durability, functionality, and performance of Turck’s distributed I/O and connectivity solutions,” says PTI CEO Chris Wheat. “We are ready to provide the Colorado, Montana and Wyoming territories the most up-to-date processes and customer service that Turck USA products bring.”

PTI has an established team in the Front Range. Sales Engineers, Aaron Mooney, Rich Robins, Steve Pitkin, Buddy Alford and Applications Engineer, Brian Waslo have the technical industry expertise that have enabled our customers to prosper. Based in the PTI Denver office, Brian states, “With the addition of Turck’s products and solutions, we have an opportunity to pair industry-specific knowledge with custom electronics development, guaranteeing optimal solutions for automation challenges.”

The PTI territory expansion of Turck products, specializing in high quality sensors, fieldbus, and connectivity, as well as interface technology and RFID systems will give customers in the Colorado, Montana and Wyoming territories cost efficient, effective solutions across industries. The Front Range Sales and Support team, the “Experts at the Heart of Industry” will configure, quote and order Turck products with reliability and outstanding customer service.

About Process Technology, Inc. (PTI)
Process Technology, Inc., located in Salt Lake City, Utah, has been solving process control and factory automation challenges since 1986. With branch offices located in Arizona and Colorado, serving industrial B2B customers in Utah, Wyoming, Southern Idaho, Northern Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, and Montana.
The PTI Team are factory trained, experienced professionals that are experts in process control and factory automation. The “PTI People” have a deep commitment and dedication to customers and vendors.
Contact Information
Process Technology, Inc.
Joanne Gallagher
801-264-1114
Contact
https://process-tech.com
chrisw@process-tech.com
Attached Files
Process Technology, Inc and Turck USA Expand into Colorado, Montana and Wyoming
Word version of press release.
Filename: TurckPTIPressRelease.docx

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Process Technology, Inc
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help