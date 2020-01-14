Winmore Unveils Winmore 360, Integrated Software for Contracted Revenue Exclusively for Logistics Service Providers

Press Releases Winmore Press Release Share Blog

Winmore, a cloud-based bid and tender collaboration software application for the logistics industry, today launched Winmore 360, the world’s first integrated software for every stage of the transportation RFP and tender lifecycle, developed exclusively for logistics service providers.





Winmore 360 integrates apps for all stages of the contracted revenue lifecycle: sales, sourcing and servicing. It allows logistics service providers to:



- Organize and prioritize RFP’s through data-driven bid scoring;

- Analyze the bid opportunity with accurate data insights;

- Leverage dynamic carrier intelligence to source the optimal carriers and submit a winning proposal;

- Negotiate the right terms and collaborate with team members in any time zone; and

- Capture the final bid package and lessons learned in the bid repository as part of the overall post-bid audit.



Winmore counts the largest freight forwarders, brokers and supply chain solution developers among its customers, as well as up-and-comers that leverage digital capabilities in freight brokerage. “With its exclusive focus on the transportation RFP, bid and tender process, Winmore has made a significant contribution to our productivity,” said Brad Price, Director of Contract Carrier Sales of ArcBest, a leading logistics company and Winmore customer. “Additionally, employees can use Winmore on Day One with little to no training based on its intuitive design and easy-to-use interface.



A recent survey of Winmore customers noted the following results:



- 67% increase in the number of bid responses, due to data-driven bid scoring

- 20% acceleration in time-to-respond resulting from enhanced collaboration

- 25% growth in RFP win rates due to more differentiated and profitable bid responses.



“Having a solid base of contracted carrier capacity is essential for transportation management third-party logistics providers (3PLs). Winmore 360 is a solid tool for 3PLs looking to efficiently secure contract carrier capacity,” said



Added Brian Everett CEO of Transportation Marketing and Sales Association, “As the transportation market swings from contracts to spot and back again, locking in contracted transportation revenue through an efficient and accelerated RFP and tender process is more important than ever.” Everett continued, “Winmore’s innovation fits squarely between the TMS and CRM, a welcome software addition to any LSP looking to scale faster and apply technology to have a competitive edge in the market today.”



Winmore is specifically designed to serve the specific needs of logistic service providers focusing on sharpening and streamlining big and tender processes. The company’s software runs on Amazon AWS, the world’s most trusted, secure, scalable cloud-based infrastructure. Winmore is a managed environment that offers immediate value for customers on day one, without requiring IT help.



"LSPs are in a highly competitive market, and are being tasked each day with making technology investment priorities. Given the importance the sales process plays in their business, it seems apparent that LSPs are going to focus that technology investment in systems that enable them to improve margins and decrease the time-consuming nature of RFP and tender processes," said Eric Johnson, Senior Editor, Journal of Commerce,



Logistics leaders who are interested in learning more about Winmore 360 are encouraged to learn more at



About Winmore

Mark Gamble

415-871-5646



www.winmore.app

