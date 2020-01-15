Press Releases Sounds of 76 Company Music, LLC Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Sounds of 76 Company Music, LLC: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Sean Spicer Visits Orlando to Promote Civics, American History and the Constitution in Florida Schools





The collection is called “Sean Spicer's American Values Heritage Collection.” It is Non-Partisan and Diversified and has 16 recordings of “Great Moments in History” with dramatizations by actors portraying Thomas Jefferson, Patrick Henry and Abraham Lincoln; it transports the listener back to a period between 1776 and 1865 when they delivered “The Declaration of Independence,” The Preamble of the Constitution,” “Give Me Liberty or Give Me Death” and The Gettysburg Address.” It also features “The Constitutional Anthem of America” that combines The National Anthem with The Preamble of the Constitution that will enlighten, inspire and educate millions of Americans and their children.



This collection also contains recordings of patriotic music played by the Sounds of 76 Continental Army Band including "Yankee Doodle,” a song that is said to have been played when Lord Cornwallis surrendered to Gen. George Washington at Yorktown to end the war of independence, the "Battle Hymn of the Republic,” “This Land is Your Land,” “America the Beautiful,” “Dixie” and others with historical facts and narrations of when, why and who wrote these speeches and songs.



Included in this collection is an original “Salute to America” Educational Map of the United States showing the growth of our country from the original 13 colonies with historical facts of Paul Revere’s ride, The Old North Church, the Battle of Lexington and Concord and The Lewis and Clark Expedition along with a Betsy Flag Poster suitable for framing. The recordings are available as a Download or on a CD on



“If you are a Veteran, a Parent, a Grandparent or an Educator who believes in the Constitution and our American Values, this collection is something you should own for your family and your children,” stated Sean Spicer former White House Press Secretary and recent contestant on a national televised reality show.



About the Sounds of 76 Company Music, LLC



The Sounds of 76 Company Music, is an ASCAP music publishing company that was established in 1975 when it released a collection of dramatizations of great moments in history and inspiring patriotic music for the Bicentennial in 1976 that was overwhelmingly received by educators who used it as a teaching aid in their classrooms.



To hear a Special Educational Message to America from Sean Spicer click on

https://youtu.be/Pf39HKcHl9k



For more information go to: www.americanvaluesinc.com



To interview the Publisher please contact:



J. DiFrancesco at 407-310-4522



1975 & 2019 Sounds of 76 Company Music, LLC All Rights Reserved Washington, DC, January 15, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Recently Governor DeSantis of Florida signed a mandate that no high school senior would graduate without passing a Civics course in school. Coincidentally, former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was at MG Studios in Longwood, Florida on December 9, 2019 to record an audio-video presentation for schools and the general public that is designed to promote Civics, American History, The Constitution and Patriotic Music so educators can use these materials as a teaching aid for years to come.The collection is called “Sean Spicer's American Values Heritage Collection.” It is Non-Partisan and Diversified and has 16 recordings of “Great Moments in History” with dramatizations by actors portraying Thomas Jefferson, Patrick Henry and Abraham Lincoln; it transports the listener back to a period between 1776 and 1865 when they delivered “The Declaration of Independence,” The Preamble of the Constitution,” “Give Me Liberty or Give Me Death” and The Gettysburg Address.” It also features “The Constitutional Anthem of America” that combines The National Anthem with The Preamble of the Constitution that will enlighten, inspire and educate millions of Americans and their children.This collection also contains recordings of patriotic music played by the Sounds of 76 Continental Army Band including "Yankee Doodle,” a song that is said to have been played when Lord Cornwallis surrendered to Gen. George Washington at Yorktown to end the war of independence, the "Battle Hymn of the Republic,” “This Land is Your Land,” “America the Beautiful,” “Dixie” and others with historical facts and narrations of when, why and who wrote these speeches and songs.Included in this collection is an original “Salute to America” Educational Map of the United States showing the growth of our country from the original 13 colonies with historical facts of Paul Revere’s ride, The Old North Church, the Battle of Lexington and Concord and The Lewis and Clark Expedition along with a Betsy Flag Poster suitable for framing. The recordings are available as a Download or on a CD on www.americanvaluesinc.com “If you are a Veteran, a Parent, a Grandparent or an Educator who believes in the Constitution and our American Values, this collection is something you should own for your family and your children,” stated Sean Spicer former White House Press Secretary and recent contestant on a national televised reality show.About the Sounds of 76 Company Music, LLCThe Sounds of 76 Company Music, is an ASCAP music publishing company that was established in 1975 when it released a collection of dramatizations of great moments in history and inspiring patriotic music for the Bicentennial in 1976 that was overwhelmingly received by educators who used it as a teaching aid in their classrooms.To hear a Special Educational Message to America from Sean Spicer click onFor more information go to: www.americanvaluesinc.comTo interview the Publisher please contact:J. DiFrancesco at 407-310-45221975 & 2019 Sounds of 76 Company Music, LLC All Rights Reserved Contact Information Sounds of 76 Company Music, LLC

Joseph DiFrancesco

407-310-4522



www.americanvaluesinc.com

Attached Files Word version of press release Filename: PRESSRELEASEFORSEANcopy.docx

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Sounds of 76 Company Music, LLC