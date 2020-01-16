A Handsome Stray Cat Takes Center Stage with His Book Launch on National Love Your Pet Day

One lucky stray who found a family will be celebrated on National Love Your Pet Day (Feb. 20, 2020), with the release of the children’s book, “Tribbs: The Very Handsome Cat.” A portion of all proceeds from the book, authored by Faye Rapoport DesPres, illustrated by Laurel McKinstry Petersen, and designed and edited by MaryChris Bradley, will be donated to non-profit animal rescue organizations.





“Tribbs: The Very Handsome Cat” (Writer’s Coffee Bar Press) is based on the true story of a black and white tuxedo kitten and his lookalike mom who wound up on the streets when they were abandoned. Life on the streets was hard, but they were soon rescued by a foster family. Tribbs’ mom was soon adopted, but he was left behind. His journey from the foster home to a pet adoption event where he finally found a loving home taught him the true meaning of being handsome.



The tale and adorable illustrations are certain to touch young animal lovers’ hearts everywhere.



“Children rarely understand how it feels to be left behind and wonder if anyone will pick you or love you,” DesPres said. “Tribbs’ story helps them appreciate the true meaning of the old saying, “Handsome is, as handsome does.”



“Tribbs: The Very Handsome Cat” is the second book in the Stray Cat Stories children’s book series. It is a follow-up to “Little White: The Feral Cat Who Found a Home” (Writers Coffee Bar Press, 2018).



DesPres and Petersen are childhood friends from upstate New York who hadn’t seen each other in years before collaborating on the books. “Laurel perfectly captures the stories I want to tell with her heartwarming drawings,” said DesPres.



“Working on this second book with Faye, and MaryChris (publisher) has helped me grow and push myself as an artist,” said Petersen. “This book is quite touching, and I can't wait to see it in print.”



DesPres and Petersen hope that through their books, children will learn what life is like for feral and stray cats and will be inspired to help them. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the books is donated to animal rescue organizations and shelters around the country.



