ForsterBoughman Represents Orlando Area Autism Spectrum Disorder Group Alpine Academy and Interventions Unlimited in Transaction with the Family Treatment Network

Jing Zhou, who founded Interventions Unlimited and Alpine Academy, will remain with the organizations, as CEO and continue to lead their growth.



“Deals involving private equity firms present special challenges, particularly in the context of regulated industries such as healthcare and education. Fortunately, we were able to negotiate a great outcome for Alpine and Interventions,” said Jones. “It was an honor to work with such a distinguished leader. Ms. Zhou’s insight in the area of autism is astounding,” said Forster, the firm’s managing partner. Boughman, a founding partner of the firm, said, “Ensuring a proper transition of medical and technology assets is of particular importance in today’s healthcare transactions.”



Forster and Jones have recently recorded a webinar “Private Equity Sales: From Soup to Nuts” available for replay at www.ForsterBoughman.com/index.php/news/itemlist/date/2019/3/28/. They will soon present a related webinar regarding “Private Equity Healthcare Sales.” For more information, see the firm’s website at www.ForsterBoughman.com/. Boughman recently co-authored a book “The Law of Artificial Intelligence and Smart Machines: Understanding AI and the Legal Impact” now available from the ABA Publishing and also has recorded a webinar “Privacy in Healthcare: Artificial Intelligence and the Potential Perils of Connected Medical Devices” available at www.ForsterBoughman.com/index.php/news/itemlist/date/2019/6/19/.



Tony Pizzi

(844) 352-7600



www.ForsterBoughman.com



