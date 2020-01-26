TechLatino Hosts Emerging Latino Tech Leaders Summit Insights from Industry and Policymaker Leaders

Press Releases TechLatino: Latinos in Information Sciences... Press Release Share Blog

Headliners for this year’s summit included Senator Catherine Cortez-Masto (D-NV); Congressman Tony Cardenas (D-CA); Mr. John Gibson, the Motion Picture Association’s Vice President for External and Multicultural Affairs; and TechLatino President & CEO, Mr. Jose Marquez.



Other Speakers included:

- Jens Manuel Krogstad – Pew Research Center

- Belen Mendoza – AARP

- Fernando Espuela – American Latinos United

- Dr. Nicol Turner Lee – Center for Technology and Innovation Brooking Institute

- Laura Berrocal – Charter Communications

- Larry Gonzalez – The Raben Group LLC

- Tony Tijerino – Hispanic Heritage Foundation

- John Nelson – Smart Cities Council

- Beth Cooley – CTIA

- Rosa Mendoza ALLvanza

- Frank Journaud – Motion Picture Association

- Rosemary Garza – Univision

- Michael Ecchols – MAX Cybersecurity

- Colleen King – Charter Communications

- Brent Wilkes – Hispanic Federation



For more information: www.etlsummit.org



The Emerging Tech Leadership Summit brought together technology leaders, industry experts, community leaders, policymakers, and policy think tanks professionals to provide key resources to tech Latino professionals on emerging technology issues and new trends impacting the technology industry. Leaders in various fields shared their knowledge to continue ongoing conversations to address the challenges and opportunities for Latinos and their roles in the tech, telecom, and media industries.



“This was an amazing event and I am proud that we hosted the 11th annual @TechLatino summit in partnership with the Motion Picture Association, Univision, Comcast, NCTA, Becker and other partners,” said Jose Marquez. “In this exciting time technology is changing the way of the world with advances and trends the future is bright and it will impact next gen and our community must be prepared.”



“The Motion Picture Association is proud to partner with TechLatino and host this incredible Summit,” said John Gibson, Vice President of Multicultural and External Affairs at the Motion Picture Association. “We work tirelessly to create a diverse and inclusive pipeline for people of all backgrounds in the film, television, and streaming industry. That work is essential to ensuring the industry is constantly innovating and prepared for the future.”



About Techlatino: The National Association of Latinos in Information Sciences and Technology: www.techlatino.org



