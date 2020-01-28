Press Releases The Oaklea Press Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from The Oaklea Press: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Book Giving Evidence Consciousness Survives Death is Now a Number-One Bestseller

"Afterlife, The Whole Truth: Life After Death Books I & II" (https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07J46QQW8) by bestselling author Stephen Hawley Martin, which lays out research findings from a number of major universities directly suggestive of post-mortem survival of consciousness, has reached the number one bestseller status in its category on Amazon.





The book contains the author’s bestselling title, “Life After Death, Powerful Evidence You Will Never Die” (https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06W572NRB), which is also available as an audio book, and its sequel, “Life After Death Book II: Heaven, Hell & You” (https://www.amazon.com/dp/1973801426). Book One lays out indisputable evidence the brain does not create consciousness, and that when the body dies, consciousness appears to be released into a mental realm. Book Two is more speculative, taking readers into what William Shakespeare called, “The undiscovered country,” a mental realm each individual may actually create for him or herself.



As one reviewer, Mark Davis, M.D., a medical doctor, summed up, “Extraordinary findings in Stephen Martin’s newest book, 'Life After Death, Powerful Evidence You Will Never Die' (https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06W572NRB), will keep readers on the edge of their seats as they burn through this well written book’s pages.”



Martin is also the author of “Consciousness, The Hard Problem Solved” (https://www.amazon.com/dp/B081LPPD8G), a book in which Martin gives a theory to explain what creates human and animal consciousness.



“Afterlife, The Whole Truth: Life After Death Books I & II” (https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07J46QQW8) is published by The Oaklea Press Inc. in Kindle, ASIN: B07J46QQW8, for $3.49 and in trade paperback, ISBN-10: 1727782038, for $12.95. The Oaklea Press (https://www.oakleapress.com) was founded in 1995 and publishes primarily business management, metaphysical, and self-help titles. Richmond, VA, January 28, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Now a number-one bestseller on Amazon, “Afterlife, The Whole Truth: Life After Death Books I & II” (https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07J46QQW8) by bestselling author Stephen Hawley Martin (https://www.shmartin.com) is a two book volume that reports on university-based research investigating phenomena that challenge mainstream scientific paradigms. Focusing on the nature of the mind/brain relationship and phenomena related to consciousness clearly functioning beyond the confines of the physical body, this research is directly suggestive of postmortem survival of consciousness - in other words, of life after death. (Follow this link to the book’s page on Amazon https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07J46QQW8).The book contains the author’s bestselling title, “Life After Death, Powerful Evidence You Will Never Die” (https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06W572NRB), which is also available as an audio book, and its sequel, “Life After Death Book II: Heaven, Hell & You” (https://www.amazon.com/dp/1973801426). Book One lays out indisputable evidence the brain does not create consciousness, and that when the body dies, consciousness appears to be released into a mental realm. Book Two is more speculative, taking readers into what William Shakespeare called, “The undiscovered country,” a mental realm each individual may actually create for him or herself.As one reviewer, Mark Davis, M.D., a medical doctor, summed up, “Extraordinary findings in Stephen Martin’s newest book, 'Life After Death, Powerful Evidence You Will Never Die' (https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06W572NRB), will keep readers on the edge of their seats as they burn through this well written book’s pages.”Martin is also the author of “Consciousness, The Hard Problem Solved” (https://www.amazon.com/dp/B081LPPD8G), a book in which Martin gives a theory to explain what creates human and animal consciousness.“Afterlife, The Whole Truth: Life After Death Books I & II” (https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07J46QQW8) is published by The Oaklea Press Inc. in Kindle, ASIN: B07J46QQW8, for $3.49 and in trade paperback, ISBN-10: 1727782038, for $12.95. The Oaklea Press (https://www.oakleapress.com) was founded in 1995 and publishes primarily business management, metaphysical, and self-help titles. Contact Information The Oaklea Press

Steve Martin

804-218-2394



www.oakleapress.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from The Oaklea Press