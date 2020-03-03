Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Welcomes New Members

Farmingdale, NY, March 03, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide of Farmingdale, New York is proud to welcome their newest members who will be included in their next edition for their contributions and achievements in the many fields listed.
About New Members
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is pleased to introduce their newest members who are now part of the Strathmore Worldwide Directory and online website:
Nicole R. Abadie--Education
Elyse Elkin--Travel
Christine L. Stefanowicz--Mental Healthcare
Meredith K. Kramer--Education
Elijha Watkins--Entertainment
Donna M. Fierros--Beauty
Manendra Kothari--Accounting/Taxes
Denise A. Turner--Retail/Fashion/Beauty
Starla C. Owens-See--Healthcare
Tamara S. Lawson--Government/Healthcare
Chanel C. Francois--Social Services
William King--Healthcare
Pastor Julio Torres--Religion
Tameka R. Jacobs--Accounting
Vicky R. Schack--Healthcare
Robert A. Watson--Retail/Marine
Jason R. Loayza--Educational Products
Katherine C. Baker--Healthcare
Cheryl C. Isibor--Insurance
Jon D. Shifflett--Government
Jeffrey S. Grotte--Swimming Pools
Jeanine Petro--Education
Basil Dixon--Scientific Instruments
Clark N. Johnson Jr.--Government
Amandeep Kalra--Healthcare
Tommie Johnson--Healthcare
Dana E. Pershing--Education
Sandra L. Luther--Education
Anna M. Chisilenco--Dentistry
Martha Jimenez-Ito--Education
Skip Flanagan--Landscaping
Dale Gifford--Religion
Ana Maria Grigoras--Consulting
Kennett P. Taylor--Environmental Solutions
Amando J. Chapa--Financial
Patti L. Barnett--Music Production
Nora L. Polk--Government/Legal
Kieran P. McCarthy--Recreation
Wes. E. Beem--Knives
Michael F. Smid--Photography
Traci Maloney--Real Estate
Robert Black Sr.--Health and Wellness
Christina M. Winkelhake--E-Commerce
James George Walker--Legal
Susie A. Williams--Cleaning Service
Dianne F. Lhotte--Education
Amelie A. Buchanan--Membership Association
Cotton O. Williams--Financial
Diana Dee McClelland Metelski--Government
Jewell Thompson Christy--Education
Carrie Foster-Campbell--Sports
Heather L. Maggio--Healthcare
Wayne E. Rucker--Publishing
Steven L. Jordan--Consulting
Lorena M. Conrad--Accounting/Translations/Marketing
Juan I. Granados--Automotive
Chad E. Brashear--Healthcare
Martha Elizabeth Banton--Government
Melissa F. Rendlen--Healthcare
Michael J. Rigney--Education
Jorge O. Almada--Wood Products
Thomas Faggioli Rawdon--Architecture
Presilla R. Phasouvor--Consulting
Sherry L. Hensley--Government/Automotive
Cathy J. Matthews--Education
Michael J. Fagan--Food
Cinda R. Jauregui--Real Estate
Richard T. Kovaly--Government
Virgil L. Dizon--Real Estate
Patty E. Fischer--Art
James V. Franklin--Logistics/Supply Chain
Minh Courtney--Real Estate
Alex DiMeo--IT
Narado Zeco Powell--Fitness
Dianna M. Apple--Food
Richard C. Quinn--Education
Kelly J. Snyder--Nonprofit
Amardeep S. Chahal--Medical Devices
Richard N. Silipigni--Broadcast Media
Ally L. Ayers--Automotive
Robert Rendon--Government/Military
John David Lyon--Aerospace
Paul Eide--Consulting
Maurice G. LeBlanc--Oil and Gas
William Todd Oxford--Education/Entertainment
Lana M. Cooper--Life Coach
Jill D. Harris--Beauty Products/Financial
Suzanne L. Mathis--Healthcare
Michelle L. Miller--Signage
Dena D. McLain--Healthcare
Donald L. Reynolds--Consulting
Helen M. Gailey--Publishing
Christie M. Kalinoglu--Education
David Zagzag--Medical
Robert E. Rex--Art Education
Christopher P. Hagan Sr.--Transportation
Benjamin Key--Government
Matthew Carroll--Construction
Pete Santos Jr.--Cleaning
Baleigh M. Wood--Cleaning
Thomas A. DiGeronimo--Healthcare
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.