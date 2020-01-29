PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Law Office of Alena Shautsova

Public Charge Receives Green Light from U.S. Supreme Court


NYC Immigration lawyer Alena Shautsova provides comments on the recent decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to lift the stay of implementation of the D.H.S. public charge rule.

New York, NY, January 29, 2020 --(PR.com)-- On January 27, 2020, the U.S. Supreme Court granted the Trump Administration’s request to lift the nation-wide injunction against the implementation of the Immigration-related public charge rule. Such a decision will allow USCIS Immigration authorities to deny various applications for immigration benefits if the applicants fail to establish that they are not likely to become a “public charge,” including forms Form I-129, Form I-485, Form I-539, Form I-864, Form I-864 EZ, Form I-944, and Form I-945.

New York Immigration lawyer Alena Shautsova comments: “Unfortunately, the new public charge policy will have a disparate effect for the most vulnerable groups of applicants, and particularly for the family-based green card applicants. It requires a showing that an applicant will not likely to become a public charge in that his/her health, age, work experience, family size circumstances will not present 'an issue' for the Immigration authorities. Basically, the current administration is looking for 'perfect' immigrants: young, rich, single, with excellent education and English-speaking abilities. From a position of an immigrant, the language of the rule adds more anxiety and uncertainty to the outcome of the costly immigration process. This new requirement is overreaching and unnecessary as the Immigration law already contains safeguards against the public benefits abuse.”

New York Immigration attorney Alena Shautsova is a principal at the Law Office of Alena Shautsova, a full service Immigration Law Firm in Brooklyn, New York. The author can be reached through http://www.shautsova.com or 917-885-2261 and encourages her readers to contact her with questions.

Contact:
Law Office of Alena Shautsova
2908A Emmons Ave.
Brooklyn, NY 11235
Tel 917-885-2261
Website: www.shautsova.com
Blog: www.russianspeakinglawyerny.com
