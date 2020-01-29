Public Charge Receives Green Light from U.S. Supreme Court

NYC Immigration lawyer Alena Shautsova provides comments on the recent decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to lift the stay of implementation of the D.H.S. public charge rule.





Alena Shautsova comments: “Unfortunately, the new public charge policy will have a disparate effect for the most vulnerable groups of applicants, and particularly for the family-based green card applicants. It requires a showing that an applicant will not likely to become a public charge in that his/her health, age, work experience, family size circumstances will not present 'an issue' for the Immigration authorities. Basically, the current administration is looking for 'perfect' immigrants: young, rich, single, with excellent education and English-speaking abilities. From a position of an immigrant, the language of the rule adds more anxiety and uncertainty to the outcome of the costly immigration process. This new requirement is overreaching and unnecessary as the Immigration law already contains safeguards against the public benefits abuse.”



Alena Shautsova is a principal at the Law Office of Alena Shautsova, a full service Immigration Law Firm in Brooklyn, New York.



