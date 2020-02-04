innoviHealth Releases New Look and Feel, Enhanced Feature-Set for Find-A-Code(TM)

Press Releases innoviHealth Press Release Share Blog

Popular Medical Coding Software Now Includes Lighter, More Intuitive Design, Larger Base Font, New Bookmarks, Note Pad Tools and More.





“Design and functionality for Web sites have changed drastically over the past few years. The challenges we face are finding streamlined ways to provide the gigabytes of coding information in a format that is usable and relevant - without the 'drinking from a fire hose' affect,” said Dave Berky, Chief Innovation Officer. “For FindACode.com, we ultimately wanted to strike a balance between modernizing the existing design and maintaining a look and feel that thousands of our loyal subscribers have historically found very comfortable.”



Find-A-Code was created in 2007 as an LLC and officially launched with its first Web customers in 2008. Importantly, the current product design and functionality reflect over a decade of direct user-input. The “one-stop-shop” platform is easily customizable and includes features such as a powerful search engine, online libraries with extensive information for all major code sets, along with a wealth of supplemental data. Find-A-Code is offered as a cafeteria model where users only pay for what they actually need; allowing them to have all of their most trusted resources in one place.



Updates announced today also include an easier-to-read, larger font, new Bookmarks and NotePad tools and more – all designed to help make coders and billers who use the software even more effective. In the coming months and quarters, innoviHealth intends to roll out many additional Find-A-Code design and content improvements, aimed at providing relevant coding information “on-demand,” with even fewer clicks and drill-downs required.



Learn more at



About innoviHealth



innoviHealth is the privately held, Utah-based parent company of Find-A-Code, HCC Coder, ChiroCode, and Codapedia. The Founders have decades of experience in the medical billing and coding industry, and decades more experience in information technology. Every day, this unique blend of medical coding and information engineering skills are combined with on-going customer feedback to improve and simplify the process of medical coding for our users.



About Find-A-Code



Find-A-Code provides the most complete, “one-stop-shop” medical coding and billing library available, helping users save time, increase revenues and avoid denials. Find-A-Code's online libraries include extensive information for all major code sets (ICD-10, CPT®, HCPCS, DRG, APC, NDC and more), along with a wealth of supplemental information such as newsletters and manuals (AHA Coding Clinics, CPT Assistant, DH Newsletters, Medicare Manuals and more). All information is indexed, searchable and organized for quick access and extensive cross-referencing with a variety of integration options.



Contact: Michael Hanahan

Chief Revenue Officer, innoviHealth

Phone: 404-561-5423

Email: michael.hanahan@innovihealth.com

Michael Hanahan

801-770-4203



innovihealth.com

Attached Files

InnoviHealth logo Company logo Filename: InnoviHealth-Horizontal-Logo-.png

Product logo Filename: FAC-Logo.png

