Inspire and Kia Pay Homage to Those Working Behind the Scenes

Inspire Agency (Kia Motors America’s Hispanic AOR) in partnership with Kia, is celebrating Latinos that give it everything outside the spotlight – this time, during Super Bowl LIV on Fox Deportes. The idea was rooted in the insight that while Latinos are vastly underrepresented in Hollywood, they are constantly giving it everything without the recognition as stunt people- just like Latinos.





“Can’t help but feel super proud of our agency as we crossed the threshold of a new first for our small but powerful shop. We’re more than grateful to Kia for having the confidence to give us the opportunity and for bucking the norm and dedicating an original spot to highlight Hispanics giving it everything.” – Issac Morales, President of Inspire.



For more info on the 2021 Kia Seltos Stunt Person Campaign and to watch the :60 TV spot that aired during Super Bowl LIV’s third quarter visit:



The #GiveItEverything campaign for the Hispanic Market was launched at the end of 2019, when Kia and Inspire developed a campaign featuring the 2020 Kia Telluride, with Chef and Restauranteur Esdras Ochoa of Netflix’s Final Table. In this spot, he pays homage to the people who help make his dishes possible, but rarely get the credit. Get to know Esdras’ give it everything spirit, along with the stories of those who work behind the scenes.



For more info on the 2020 Kia Telluride Behind the Chef Campaign visit:



About Inspire Agency

Inspire is an award-winning independent advertising agency that specializes in connecting with the Hispanic consumer through culturally relevant storytelling that drives change in consumer actions. Established in 2007, Inspire is based in Dallas, Texas. Get to know us at @inspire_agency. For more information, visit www.inspireagency.com.



