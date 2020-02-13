VOS Digital Media Group Withdraws from Mobile World Congress 2020 Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Press Releases VOS Digital Media Group Press Release Share Blog

VOS cancels their presence at Mobile World Congress 2020 due to concerns regarding the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.





“We have made the difficult decision to withdraw from attending this year’s MWC Barcelona 2020. The safety of both our employees and partners and travelling concerns are our top priorities,” stated Paul Feller, Chairman and CEO of VOS Digital Media Group. “Our decision to withdraw from this year’s Mobile World Congress was difficult, but we must proceed with an abundance of caution; we look forward to participating next year as we have historically. Mobile World Congress is the premier venue we attend every year.”



Yesterday the GSM Association, which organizes MWC, put out an updated statement detailing further countermeasures it is taking against the continuing spread of the coronavirus. No travelers from China’s Hubei province, where the outbreak began, will be permitted access to the event. Anyone who has visited other regions of China will need to provide proof that they have been out of the country for 14 days beforehand. With MWC set to start two weeks from today, such screenings are likely to complicate the plans of several Chinese companies that were planning to attend.



About VOS Digital Media Group

About VOS Digital Media Group

VOS is a global digital video exchange and technology platform providing a seamless process for bringing together content creators and media companies. We specialize in providing and maintaining content sales and sourcing scalability, reducing labor and editorial costs, eliminating errors in metadata assignment and extraction, and drastically decreasing the time to market for both video creators and buyers. https://www.vosdmg.com

Contact Information VOS Digital Media Group

Christopher Stankiewicz

347-620-9272

www.vosdmg.com

Christopher Stankiewicz

347-620-9272



www.vosdmg.com



