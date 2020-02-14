Society of Exploration Geophysicists 2020 Exhibition and 90th Annual Meeting; Call for Abstracts is Open

Tulsa, OK, February 14, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Call for abstracts is now open for the SEG 2020 Exhibition and 90th Annual Meeting 11-16 October 2020 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas. This year’s Annual Meeting will celebrate the 90th Anniversary of SEG, which was founded 11 March 1930.
Proposed themes include, but are not limited to, the following:
Acquisition and Survey Design
Anisotropy
AVO and Seismic Inversion
Borehole Geophysics
Distributed Acoustic Sensing
EM Exploration and Reservoir Surveillance
Full Waveform Inversion
Gravity and Magnetics
Induced Seismicity
Interpretation
Machine Learning and Data Analytics: Theory and Special Applications
Mining
Multicomponent Seismic
Multi-physics Data Integration
Near Surface
Passive Seismic
Reservoir Characterization
Rock Physics
Seismic Modeling
Seismic Processing: Emerging Technologies
Seismic Processing: Migration
Seismic Processing: Multiples, Noise, and Regularization
Seismic Theory
Seismic Velocity Estimation
Time Lapse
Vertical Seismic Profile
Abstracts must be submitted by 1 April 2020 at 5 PM USA Central Standard Time. For more information, visit seg.org/AM/2020/education/abstracts
.
