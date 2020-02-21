Press Releases The Medical Center of Aurora Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from The Medical Center of Aurora: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Colorado’s First Behavioral Health Unit for Women Opens





TMCA’s Behavioral Health unit for women ages 18 and up provides individualized treatment in a safe, comfortable, spa-like environment. With 20 beds, the inpatient portion of the unit will offer intensive therapies for a host of conditions. In addition, a robust outpatient program will provide expansive options with flexible hours and unique offerings.



“This unit is staffed by women who have been trained in women’s health,” said Cynthia Meyer, chief operating officer at TMCA. “Patients can rest assured that they will be met with understanding and specialized care tailored to meet their unique needs.”



Research shows that 1 in 5 women in the United States experiences issues coping with daily life, and often do not seek treatment. TMCA’s behavioral health and wellness programs can help women with:



· Prenatal or postpartum issues

· Trauma

· Depression/anxiety

· Development of daily living skills and emotion management

· Eating disorders

· Medication assessment

· Psychiatric symptoms that impair social, occupational or other important areas of functioning

· Self-injury or suicidal thoughts

· Substance use and other addictions



Biological, social and environmental influences also cause mental health symptoms to present differently than similar conditions in men. Contributors to these conditions include:



· Experiences of discrimination

· Experiences of domestic or sexual violence

· Work-related stress unique to women

· Biological and chemical imbalances

· Societal pressures specifically placed on women, wives, and mothers

· Overwhelming sense of obligation to take care of family

· Feelings of guilt or shame



“Women have unique life experiences that require specialized care on their road to mental wellness and resiliency,” said Meyer. “Our brand new women’s behavioral health unit is designed to meet the unique needs of women in our community - the strongest people we know.”



Women needing immediate support should call the 24/7 crisis hotline at 844-556-2012. Walk-in services are also available 24/7.



Contact HealthONE Behavioral Wellness Programs at The Medical Center of Aurora North Campus for more information by calling 844-556-2012. Or visit the campus at 700 Potomac St., Aurora. CO 80011 or online at auroramed.com/mentalhealth.



About The Medical Center of Aurora



The Medical Center of Aurora, the first community hospital in the Denver Metro area to receive three-time Magnet designation for nursing excellence by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), is a 346-bed acute care hospital located in Aurora, Colorado. The Medical Center of Aurora is comprised of five campuses in Aurora and Centennial, Colo., including the Main Campus, located at Interstate 225 and Mississippi, the North Campus Behavioral Health and Wellness Center, Centennial Medical Plaza, Saddle Rock ER, Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital, Spalding Rehabilitation at P/SL and a medical office building at Green Valley Ranch. The Main Campus facility is a Level II Trauma Center with Primary Stroke Certification and Chest Pain Center accreditation, and has an affiliation with Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children as well as the Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute. The Medical Center of Aurora received "A" grades from The Leapfrog Group (Fall 2015, Fall 2016, Spring 2017, Fall 2017, Spring 2018, Fall 2018), was Colorado’s only hospital to receive the Leapfrog Top General Hospital designation two years in a row (2016, 2017), and was recognized as a Best Regional Hospital by U.S. News & World Report (2014-2015, 2017-2018, 2018-2019). The Medical Center of Aurora is proud to be a part of the HealthONE system of hospitals that earned the ranking as the #7 corporate philanthropist in the Denver metro area and was the only hospital system ranked in the top 10. HealthONE contributed more than $1.5 million in 2018 and supports over 150 organizations through cash and in-kind donation. Aurora, CO, February 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- HealthONE announced, today, the opening of a dedicated Women’s Unit at their Behavioral Health and Wellness Center. The first of its kind unit, located at The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) North Campus, is focused on caring for women throughout their journey to emotional well-being.TMCA’s Behavioral Health unit for women ages 18 and up provides individualized treatment in a safe, comfortable, spa-like environment. With 20 beds, the inpatient portion of the unit will offer intensive therapies for a host of conditions. In addition, a robust outpatient program will provide expansive options with flexible hours and unique offerings.“This unit is staffed by women who have been trained in women’s health,” said Cynthia Meyer, chief operating officer at TMCA. “Patients can rest assured that they will be met with understanding and specialized care tailored to meet their unique needs.”Research shows that 1 in 5 women in the United States experiences issues coping with daily life, and often do not seek treatment. TMCA’s behavioral health and wellness programs can help women with:· Prenatal or postpartum issues· Trauma· Depression/anxiety· Development of daily living skills and emotion management· Eating disorders· Medication assessment· Psychiatric symptoms that impair social, occupational or other important areas of functioning· Self-injury or suicidal thoughts· Substance use and other addictionsBiological, social and environmental influences also cause mental health symptoms to present differently than similar conditions in men. Contributors to these conditions include:· Experiences of discrimination· Experiences of domestic or sexual violence· Work-related stress unique to women· Biological and chemical imbalances· Societal pressures specifically placed on women, wives, and mothers· Overwhelming sense of obligation to take care of family· Feelings of guilt or shame“Women have unique life experiences that require specialized care on their road to mental wellness and resiliency,” said Meyer. “Our brand new women’s behavioral health unit is designed to meet the unique needs of women in our community - the strongest people we know.”Women needing immediate support should call the 24/7 crisis hotline at 844-556-2012. Walk-in services are also available 24/7.Contact HealthONE Behavioral Wellness Programs at The Medical Center of Aurora North Campus for more information by calling 844-556-2012. Or visit the campus at 700 Potomac St., Aurora. CO 80011 or online at auroramed.com/mentalhealth.About The Medical Center of AuroraThe Medical Center of Aurora, the first community hospital in the Denver Metro area to receive three-time Magnet designation for nursing excellence by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), is a 346-bed acute care hospital located in Aurora, Colorado. The Medical Center of Aurora is comprised of five campuses in Aurora and Centennial, Colo., including the Main Campus, located at Interstate 225 and Mississippi, the North Campus Behavioral Health and Wellness Center, Centennial Medical Plaza, Saddle Rock ER, Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital, Spalding Rehabilitation at P/SL and a medical office building at Green Valley Ranch. The Main Campus facility is a Level II Trauma Center with Primary Stroke Certification and Chest Pain Center accreditation, and has an affiliation with Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children as well as the Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute. The Medical Center of Aurora received "A" grades from The Leapfrog Group (Fall 2015, Fall 2016, Spring 2017, Fall 2017, Spring 2018, Fall 2018), was Colorado’s only hospital to receive the Leapfrog Top General Hospital designation two years in a row (2016, 2017), and was recognized as a Best Regional Hospital by U.S. News & World Report (2014-2015, 2017-2018, 2018-2019). The Medical Center of Aurora is proud to be a part of the HealthONE system of hospitals that earned the ranking as the #7 corporate philanthropist in the Denver metro area and was the only hospital system ranked in the top 10. HealthONE contributed more than $1.5 million in 2018 and supports over 150 organizations through cash and in-kind donation. Contact Information The Medical Center of Aurora

Allison Breaux

303-505-2806



auroramed.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from The Medical Center of Aurora