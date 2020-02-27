PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Clinical Guidelines for Physical Therapy in Huntington Disease


HSG Announces Publication of Clinical Guidelines for Physical Therapy in Huntington Disease

Clinical Guidelines for Physical Therapy in Huntington Disease
Rochester, NY, February 27, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The Huntington Study Group (HSG), a world leader in spearheading research and conducting clinical trials in Huntington disease (HD), is excited to announce that the final Clinical Guidelines for Physical Therapy in Huntington's Disease, and the final report for the Guidelines Development Group have been published in the journal Neurology.

“Until we find a cure for Huntington’s disease, the primary goal is to optimize function and quality of life for our patients,” said Dr. Martha Nance, Chair of the HSG Family Education Committee and Director of the HDSA Center of Excellence at Hennepin County Medical Center. “These guidelines promote evidence-based care for the patients of today—by HD specialists and non-specialists alike—while at the same time identifying topics for future research.”

The study, funded by the Huntington Study Group, European Huntington Disease Network, and the Griffin Foundation, provides recommendations for specific physical therapy interventions for people with HD. The study concluded that there is strong evidence to support aerobic exercise, alone or in combination with resistance training to improve fitness and motor function, and supervised gait training to improve gait in persons with HD.

“The Huntington Study Group is proud to support the research that resulted in the publication of physical therapy guidelines for individuals with HD,” said Dr. Andrew Feigin, HSG Chair. “The result of research efforts such as this serve to reaffirm the overall mission of the HSG, which is seeking treatments that make a difference for those affected by this rare disease.”

About HSG

Founded in 1993 in Rochester, NY, the Huntington Study Group (HSG) is a not-for-profit organization comprised of the world’s first and largest collaborative network of experts in Huntington disease. The mission of the HSG is seeking treatments that make a difference for those affected by HD. With more than 650 credentialed HD experts at over 125 HSG credentialed research sites worldwide, the HSG is a leader in conducting clinical trials for HD. The HSG also offers educational services like CME4HD ™ for healthcare professionals and care providers on treating patients with HD. For more information, visit our website www.huntingtonstudygroup.org.
Huntington Study Group, Ltd.
Kevin Gregory
585-244-8804
https://huntingtonstudygroup.org

