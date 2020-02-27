Press Releases Huntington Study Group Press Release Share Blog

HSG Announces Publication of Clinical Guidelines for Physical Therapy in Huntington Disease





“Until we find a cure for Huntington’s disease, the primary goal is to optimize function and quality of life for our patients,” said Dr. Martha Nance, Chair of the HSG Family Education Committee and Director of the HDSA Center of Excellence at Hennepin County Medical Center. “These guidelines promote evidence-based care for the patients of today—by HD specialists and non-specialists alike—while at the same time identifying topics for future research.”



The study, funded by the Huntington Study Group, European Huntington Disease Network, and the Griffin Foundation, provides recommendations for specific physical therapy interventions for people with HD. The study concluded that there is strong evidence to support aerobic exercise, alone or in combination with resistance training to improve fitness and motor function, and supervised gait training to improve gait in persons with HD.



“The Huntington Study Group is proud to support the research that resulted in the publication of physical therapy guidelines for individuals with HD,” said Dr. Andrew Feigin, HSG Chair. “The result of research efforts such as this serve to reaffirm the overall mission of the HSG, which is seeking treatments that make a difference for those affected by this rare disease.”



About HSG



Rochester, NY, February 27, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Huntington Study Group (HSG), a world leader in spearheading research and conducting clinical trials in Huntington disease (HD), is excited to announce that the final Clinical Guidelines for Physical Therapy in Huntington's Disease, and the final report for the Guidelines Development Group have been published in the journal Neurology

Kevin Gregory

585-244-8804



https://huntingtonstudygroup.org



