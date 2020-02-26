NATO to Expand Desktop Alert Mass Notification Worldwide

NATO Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) has successfully deployed the Desktop Alert Networked Mass Notification Platform. After 5 years of proven success the Desktop Alert Mass Notification Platform is now being adopted by NATO member nations worldwide.





Desktop Alert's "TOTAL ALERT" is the only U.S. owned company in the United States that has been certified for IP-Based Mass Notification by DISA for implementation on U.S. DoD SIPRNet and NIPRNet networks.



The Department of Defense Information Network (DoDIN) Approved Products List (



Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) is the headquarters of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s Allied Command Operations. Since 2003 it has been the headquarters of Allied Command Operations (ACO), controlling all NATO operations worldwide. NATO has fully certified Desktop Alert's Mass Notification System.



While also deployed at Norfolk Virginia's NATO's Warfare Development Command, NATO is now expanding its implementation of the Desktop Alert's mass notification system worldwide with new deployments in the Netherlands, Italy and beyond to other NATO nations.



Plans are now on-board for deployment to



After conducting extensive market research and subjecting all potential solutions to rigorous security analysis, NATO chose Desktop Alert based on six crucial criteria: alert speed, ease of installation and system usage, cross-domain integration, security, privacy, and return on investment (ROI).



Alert Speed: The patented Desktop Alert System delivers notifications to all personnel in less than one minute.



Ease of Installation and System Usage: Desktop Alert server application installs remotely in less than 3 hours without the need for a vendor’s on-site engineer. Our proprietary training methodology, conducted in person or remotely, ensures personnel gain system proficiency in as little as 90 minutes.



Cross Domain Integration: Our innovative "DTAConnect" module enables seamless cross-domain alerting, messaging and administration without limitation. Our approach uses industry standard Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) and cross-domain mobile technology integration's to empower organizations with unparalleled levels of inter-agency, cross-agency, and multi-national communication, coordination, and collaboration. Connections are controlled locally and can be updated on the fly as collaboration needs evolve.



Security: The Desktop Alert system is built on a modern .NET framework and has been awarded the highest levels of security accreditation available from the US Government, the European Union, and NATO.



Privacy: Our system ensures personally identifiable information (PII) and Health Insurance Portability and Accountability (HIPPA) information is never transmitted outside secure channels.



Return on Investment: Seamlessly integrates with existing IT infrastructure which allows the DTA system to be installed and operational before engineers from other MNS providers have booked plane tickets. The ability to automate an organization’s notifications processes with a robust and auditable multi-modal application ensures near real-time message receipt and accountability while saving thousands of man-hours per year.



“We are honored that NATO has expanded Desktop Alert to satisfy their stringent emergency communication and mass notification needs,” said Shelly Saunders, PhD and CTO for Desktop Alert’s Global Operations.



“The Desktop Alert Mass Notification platform was installed by local NATO engineers in hours without any Desktop Alert on-site engineering assistance. When customers compare the value, features, and security of our award winning and patented software the choice for Desktop Alert is clear. We look forward to ongoing efforts with NATO member nations to implement the Desktop Alert Communications Suite,” Saunders added.



About Desktop Alert:

Desktop Alert’s innovative and patented software, internationally recognized as the “Best Mass Notification” and “Best First Responder Inter-operable Communications” system is the leader in providing comprehensive notification, accountability and situational awareness solutions. The Desktop Alert Notification system is designed to provide a suite of scalable, flexible, and adaptable communication, coordination, and collaboration tools in environments ranging from austere - no terrestrial infrastructure support - to fully modern with extensive IP and legacy system integrations. Desktop Alert allows individuals and organizations to accelerate the flow of information in order to ensure effective decision making, coordination, proactive community engagement, and public awareness. Chatham Borough, NJ, February 26, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Today, Desktop Alert, Inc. the award winning industry leader in emergency communications, mass notification and first-responder interoperable communications , announced NATO Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) has successfully deployed the Desktop Alert Networked Mass Notification Platform for 5 years and NATO is now expanding the Desktop Alert to member nations worldwide.Desktop Alert's "TOTAL ALERT" is the only U.S. owned company in the United States that has been certified for IP-Based Mass Notification by DISA for implementation on U.S. DoD SIPRNet and NIPRNet networks.The Department of Defense Information Network (DoDIN) Approved Products List ( APL ) is the single consolidated list of products that have completed Cybersecurity (CS) and Interoperability (IO) certification.Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) is the headquarters of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s Allied Command Operations. Since 2003 it has been the headquarters of Allied Command Operations (ACO), controlling all NATO operations worldwide. NATO has fully certified Desktop Alert's Mass Notification System.While also deployed at Norfolk Virginia's NATO's Warfare Development Command, NATO is now expanding its implementation of the Desktop Alert's mass notification system worldwide with new deployments in the Netherlands, Italy and beyond to other NATO nations.Plans are now on-board for deployment to all NATO nations After conducting extensive market research and subjecting all potential solutions to rigorous security analysis, NATO chose Desktop Alert based on six crucial criteria: alert speed, ease of installation and system usage, cross-domain integration, security, privacy, and return on investment (ROI).Alert Speed: The patented Desktop Alert System delivers notifications to all personnel in less than one minute.Ease of Installation and System Usage: Desktop Alert server application installs remotely in less than 3 hours without the need for a vendor’s on-site engineer. Our proprietary training methodology, conducted in person or remotely, ensures personnel gain system proficiency in as little as 90 minutes.Cross Domain Integration: Our innovative "DTAConnect" module enables seamless cross-domain alerting, messaging and administration without limitation. Our approach uses industry standard Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) and cross-domain mobile technology integration's to empower organizations with unparalleled levels of inter-agency, cross-agency, and multi-national communication, coordination, and collaboration. Connections are controlled locally and can be updated on the fly as collaboration needs evolve.Security: The Desktop Alert system is built on a modern .NET framework and has been awarded the highest levels of security accreditation available from the US Government, the European Union, and NATO.Privacy: Our system ensures personally identifiable information (PII) and Health Insurance Portability and Accountability (HIPPA) information is never transmitted outside secure channels.Return on Investment: Seamlessly integrates with existing IT infrastructure which allows the DTA system to be installed and operational before engineers from other MNS providers have booked plane tickets. The ability to automate an organization’s notifications processes with a robust and auditable multi-modal application ensures near real-time message receipt and accountability while saving thousands of man-hours per year.“We are honored that NATO has expanded Desktop Alert to satisfy their stringent emergency communication and mass notification needs,” said Shelly Saunders, PhD and CTO for Desktop Alert’s Global Operations.“The Desktop Alert Mass Notification platform was installed by local NATO engineers in hours without any Desktop Alert on-site engineering assistance. When customers compare the value, features, and security of our award winning and patented software the choice for Desktop Alert is clear. We look forward to ongoing efforts with NATO member nations to implement the Desktop Alert Communications Suite,” Saunders added.About Desktop Alert: https://www.desktopalert.net Desktop Alert’s innovative and patented software, internationally recognized as the “Best Mass Notification” and “Best First Responder Inter-operable Communications” system is the leader in providing comprehensive notification, accountability and situational awareness solutions. The Desktop Alert Notification system is designed to provide a suite of scalable, flexible, and adaptable communication, coordination, and collaboration tools in environments ranging from austere - no terrestrial infrastructure support - to fully modern with extensive IP and legacy system integrations. Desktop Alert allows individuals and organizations to accelerate the flow of information in order to ensure effective decision making, coordination, proactive community engagement, and public awareness.