Subway® Restaurants Names New Chief Marketing Officer

A seasoned marketing professional, Walsh joins Subway with more than 15 years of experience building brands across the restaurant, retail and CPG industries. Most recently, Walsh led marketing for Michaels Stores, the largest arts & crafts retailer in North America. Walsh also previously held the Chief Marketing Officer role for YUM! Brands Pizza Hut, where she led teams across marketing disciplines including calendar planning, menu insights and innovation, creative and advertising development, digital marketing and media. Additionally, Walsh also spent eight years at PepsiCo leading marketing for various brands including SunChips and Cheetos.



"I have been a Subway customer and brand fan throughout my life and am thrilled to be joining this iconic brand and great team," said Walsh.



In addition, Subway also named Robin Seward as Senior Vice President of Marketing Strategy and Planning; Aidan Hay as Vice President of Operations, North America; and Bill McCane as Vice President of Global Development.



As the Senior Vice President of Marketing Strategy and Planning, Robin Seward will oversee all marketing planning for the US including sponsorships, partnerships, menu architecture and design, and the marketing calendar to execute the brand's business goals. Seward has extensive QSR and casual dining restaurant experience as having served as the Chief Marketing Officer for Schlotzsky's Austin Eatery and Rita's Italian Ice where she led marketing and product innovation teams to launch new brand products across all marketing channels.



As Vice President of Operations for North America, Aidan Hay will be responsible for developing strategic company initiatives that drive restaurant and operational excellence. He previously held the position of General Manager/ Vice President of Global Operations for YUM! Brands leading Pizza Hut's Delivery platform where he focused on international markets and led strategic initiatives to deliver strong business growth. Recently Hay served as Senior Vice President of US Company Operations at The Coffee & Tea Leaf.



As the Vice President of Global Development, Bill McCane will spearhead Subway's development strategies, including overseeing the execution of company programs to cultivate new corporate partnerships. McCane has extensive franchise experience having held senior leadership positions for Burger King, Tim Hortons, MAACO Auto Body, and most recently as Chief Operations Officer at For Eyes by Grandvision.



"We are thrilled to have such dynamic, industry leaders join the Subway team, adding to an already impressive roster of talent here in Milford and across the globe," said current CEO Trevor Haynes. "I look forward to their expertise in helping us build upon our unwavering commitment to provide every guest with a great experience, and every franchise owner with the tools for success."



About Subway ® Restaurants

The Subway restaurant chain continues to evolve the dining experience, offering guests in more than 100 countries quality ingredients, as well as robust flavor combinations with nearly 7 million made-to-order sandwiches created each day. The Subway brand provides an alternative to traditional fast food offering guests billions of sandwich, salad and wrap combinations. All Subway restaurants are owned and operated by almost 21,000 Franchise Owners who employ hundreds of thousands of people globally. Franchise Owners and the company are committed to eliminating hunger by supporting hunger relief programs around the world.



The Subway experience is also delivered online at



