Subway® Restaurants, Feeding America® and Performer Nick Lachey Team Up to Fight Food Insecurity and Help Give Ugly Veggies a Home





Starting Monday through October 18, those looking to help provide fresh produce to families in need can visit UglyVeggieRescue.com and “adopt” an “ugly” veggie of their own. Why an ugly veggie? Ugly veggies are sometimes odd-looking, always nutritious and delicious vegetables that are often discarded and wasted because of the way they look. And because every vegetable deserves a home at the kitchen table and every family should have access to a nutritious meal, Subway is partnering with Feeding America to bring the two together.



With each adorable, yet objectively “ugly” veggie adopted, a donation will be made to Feeding America to provide fresh vegetables for local food banks and pantries. In addition, Subway will match the donation up to $100,000.



Subway, a longtime partner of Feeding America, continually works to fight hunger and recently commissioned a study of parents, with children under 18, with Ipsos*, a leading research company that uncovered:



- 92 percent of those surveyed are likely and willing to help fight food insecurity

- 83 percent shared they would do more if they had more time

- 54 percent of respondents believe more information is needed on how Americans can help fight hunger for more people to get involved



To further bring awareness to food insecurity and help raise critical funds for Feeding America, Subway is also partnering with performer and Feeding America advocate Nick Lachey. As a father, Nick understands the importance of incorporating fresh, healthy food such as produce into his family’s diet. He encourages fans to not only “adopt” an ugly veggie to fight, but also give back by volunteering. Everyone who adopts an ugly veggie is entered to win a grand prize trip to Los Angeles, California, to volunteer at the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, a member of the Feeding America network, with Nick**.



To learn more about Subway's Ugly Veggies program and what you can do to help end food insecurity in America, visit UglyVeggieRescue.com.



About Subway® Restaurants



The Subway restaurant chain continues to evolve the dining experience, offering guests in more than 100 countries quality ingredients, as well as robust flavor combinations with nearly 7 million made-to-order sandwiches created each day. The Subway brand provides an alternative to traditional fast food offering guests billions of sandwich, salad and wrap combinations. All Subway restaurants are owned and operated by almost 21,000 Franchise Owners who employ hundreds of thousands of people globally. Franchise Owners and the company are committed to eliminating hunger by supporting hunger relief programs around the world.



The Subway experience is also delivered online at



Subway® is a Registered Trademark of Subway IP LLC. © 2019 Subway IP LLC



Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 46 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Individuals, charities, businesses and government all have a role in ending hunger. Donate. Volunteer. Advocate. Educate. Together we can solve hunger. Visit



*The survey was fielded on Ipsos' online panel between September 3-6, 2019. The study was conducted among 1,013 parents aged 30-38 with at least one child under 18 in their household.



**No purchase or donation necessary. A purchase or donation will not increase your chances of winning. Sweepstakes begins at or about 12:00 PM ET on 9/18/19 and ends at 11:59:59 ET on 10/18/19. Only open to legal residents of 50 US/DC, 18 years of age or older. For Official Rules, including how to enter, free method of entry instructions, odds, prize details and restrictions, visit UglyVeggieRescue.com/rules. Void where prohibited. Msg & data rates may apply. Sponsor: Subway Franchisee Advertising Fund Trust, Ltd., 325 Sub Way, Milford, CT 06461. Milford, CT, September 19, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Subway® restaurants are known for offering fresh, beautiful vegetables on any sandwich, providing millions of guests with easy and affordable access to delicious produce. Yet, millions of Americans face food insecurity and lack access to fresh produce. In honor of Hunger Action Month®, Subway is joining forces with Feeding America® to help provide access to nutritious food. There’s just one catch!Starting Monday through October 18, those looking to help provide fresh produce to families in need can visit UglyVeggieRescue.com and “adopt” an “ugly” veggie of their own. Why an ugly veggie? Ugly veggies are sometimes odd-looking, always nutritious and delicious vegetables that are often discarded and wasted because of the way they look. And because every vegetable deserves a home at the kitchen table and every family should have access to a nutritious meal, Subway is partnering with Feeding America to bring the two together.With each adorable, yet objectively “ugly” veggie adopted, a donation will be made to Feeding America to provide fresh vegetables for local food banks and pantries. In addition, Subway will match the donation up to $100,000.Subway, a longtime partner of Feeding America, continually works to fight hunger and recently commissioned a study of parents, with children under 18, with Ipsos*, a leading research company that uncovered:- 92 percent of those surveyed are likely and willing to help fight food insecurity- 83 percent shared they would do more if they had more time- 54 percent of respondents believe more information is needed on how Americans can help fight hunger for more people to get involvedTo further bring awareness to food insecurity and help raise critical funds for Feeding America, Subway is also partnering with performer and Feeding America advocate Nick Lachey. As a father, Nick understands the importance of incorporating fresh, healthy food such as produce into his family’s diet. He encourages fans to not only “adopt” an ugly veggie to fight, but also give back by volunteering. Everyone who adopts an ugly veggie is entered to win a grand prize trip to Los Angeles, California, to volunteer at the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, a member of the Feeding America network, with Nick**.To learn more about Subway's Ugly Veggies program and what you can do to help end food insecurity in America, visit UglyVeggieRescue.com.About Subway® RestaurantsThe Subway restaurant chain continues to evolve the dining experience, offering guests in more than 100 countries quality ingredients, as well as robust flavor combinations with nearly 7 million made-to-order sandwiches created each day. The Subway brand provides an alternative to traditional fast food offering guests billions of sandwich, salad and wrap combinations. All Subway restaurants are owned and operated by almost 21,000 Franchise Owners who employ hundreds of thousands of people globally. Franchise Owners and the company are committed to eliminating hunger by supporting hunger relief programs around the world.The Subway experience is also delivered online at Subway.com , through Subway.com/Delivers , and the Subway® App.Subway® is a Registered Trademark of Subway IP LLC. © 2019 Subway IP LLCFeeding AmericaFeeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 46 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Individuals, charities, businesses and government all have a role in ending hunger. Donate. Volunteer. Advocate. Educate. Together we can solve hunger. Visit www.feedingamerica.org , find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter *The survey was fielded on Ipsos' online panel between September 3-6, 2019. The study was conducted among 1,013 parents aged 30-38 with at least one child under 18 in their household.**No purchase or donation necessary. A purchase or donation will not increase your chances of winning. Sweepstakes begins at or about 12:00 PM ET on 9/18/19 and ends at 11:59:59 ET on 10/18/19. Only open to legal residents of 50 US/DC, 18 years of age or older. For Official Rules, including how to enter, free method of entry instructions, odds, prize details and restrictions, visit UglyVeggieRescue.com/rules. Void where prohibited. Msg & data rates may apply. Sponsor: Subway Franchisee Advertising Fund Trust, Ltd., 325 Sub Way, Milford, CT 06461.