Social Media Management and Marketing Certification Boot Camp Class Being Offered by CEO, Michelle Hummel from Web Strategy Plus in Miami Florida

Do you want to know exactly how to reach your target audience with social media? Would you like an employee to acquire the skills needed to handle social media marketing for your company? Learn everything you need to know to be a social media manager for your company.





"This class was well worth the investment and Michelle is an excellent trainer. We've already built our social media strategy for the entire season and finally, feel like we can manage it effectively."

- Mark Bersani, Owner of Loveland Canoe



"The Social Media Boot Camp was fantastic. Anyone looking to maximize and streamline their social media effort strategy...this is a must."

- Carrie Shoemaker, Marketing Director, St. Joseph Home Cincinnati



"Michelle did a great job of walking us through the various platforms. She was easy to understand and practical in her approach. I can honestly say that I am getting more clients than ever before by applying her social media strategies. Highly recommend this class for newbies as well as seasoned biz owners who want a good refresher. Thanks, Michelle."

- Marla Cohen, Owner of Mantra Massage



"I took Michelle Hummel’s Social Media Boot Camp course and she was EXTREMELY informative and helpful. She was easy to listen to, the course was interactive, and I learned SO much. I will be recommending this to the rest of my marketing coworkers. Thank you, Michelle."

- Schuyler Esen, Social Media Marketing Specialist, Hills Properties



"Left the class with a new understanding of social media marketing and a handful of tools that I can apply to my business's social media management. I highly recommend a boot camp with Michelle."

- Hannah Richards, Marketing Manager, Design Decor Art Group



"Michelle shared her expertise on how to successfully manage a social media strategy for a business. She started the class with an introduction to various media platforms. Then she provided me with tools and tips to create posts, grow our audience and manage time. Great class."

- Molly Weaver, Capacity Coordinator, Covington Business Council



"Michelle did a great job of explaining the various applications to help identify the best platforms for my business. I felt much more confident about using social media after attending her class."

- Bonnie Arend, Owner of Home Styles by Design



Social Media Certification Training Agenda



Session #1 – Targeted Marketing Strategies

Learn how to find and engage with your target audience on the right Social Media networks for your business

Intro to the Social Media Management role and best practices

Review of your top Competitors and a plan on how you can win in your industry

In-Class Work: Create Your Social Media Content Marketing Strategy



Session #2 – Developing Your Content Marketing Strategy

Learn how to build social media followers with an engaging content strategy that inspires Brand Advocates

Review best practices for developing an engaging content marketing strategy

Review tools & resources to help build your content and marketing campaigns

In-Class Work: Create Your Editorial Content Marketing Calendar



Session #3 – Executing Your Marketing Strategy

Review best practices for social media marketing

Implement your marketing strategy

Review the most popular social media marketing strategies

Demonstrate what a Social Media Management Dashboard can do for your business

In-Class Work: Setup your Social Media Management Dashboard



Michelle will be available to schedule a 30-minute followup phone call session after your training to review any additional questions you have before taking the final exam.



Pass Final Exam to get your Social Media Management Certification

Receive a beautiful framed certificate you can hang proudly on your wall. For further credibility online you will also get a certification image badge for your LinkedIn profile.



Additional Event Details:

Lunch and snacks are included in your investment

Bring your laptop and power charger

Class starts at 9 AM to 5PM EST



Industries Web Strategy Plus specializes in for Social Media Training:



Accountants

Authors/Writers

Construction

Educational Facilities

Entertainment

Fashion/Beauty/Fitness

Financial/Brokers/Insurance

Healthcare

Hospitality

Legal

Marketers

Musicians

Non Profits

Real Estate/Realtors/Home Builders

Recruiters

Restaurant

Retail

Sales

