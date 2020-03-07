New Book Challenging Readers to Decide if Scientists Are in Denial Will be Free March 7 Though 11

Press Releases The Oaklea Press Press Release Share Blog

“Is Science in Denial? Read This Book and Decide” is published by The Oaklea Press Inc. in Kindle, ASIN: B085DMKH6F, for $3.99 and in trade paperback, ISBN-13: 979-8620734016, for $8.99. The Oaklea Press (www.oakleapress.com) was founded in 1995 and publishes primarily business management, metaphysical, and self-help titles. Richmond, VA, March 07, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Just released by The Oaklea Press Inc., a new book entitled “Is Science in Denial? Read This Book and Decide” summarizes several double-blind studies that indicate the foundational premise of Scientific Materialism is in error that nothing exists except material substance - matter. The research addressed by and explained in the book in everyday English was conducted at Duke University, The University of Virginia School of Medicine, University of Marburg in Germany, and the University of California at Berkeley, among other institutions.The book’s author, Stephen Hawley Martin said, “The 19th century German philosopher Arthur Schopenhauer [1788-1860] once said, ‘All truth passes through three stages: First, it is ridiculed. Second, it is violently opposed. Third, it is accepted as self-evident.’ It appears that at least some scientists are stuck in the ‘ridicule-to-violently-oppose’ stages. However, I believe that open-minded individuals that read this book will clearly see the truth, and so it is only a matter of time before the basic premise of traditional science lands in the trash bin of history.”Martin urges everyone to decide for themselves the veracity of the research at no cost to them. The Kindle edition will be free to download from Amazon beginning on March 7 and continuing through March 11, 2020.Follow this link to the book’s page on Amazon to download a free copy:“Is Science in Denial? Read This Book and Decide” is published by The Oaklea Press Inc. in Kindle, ASIN: B085DMKH6F, for $3.99 and in trade paperback, ISBN-13: 979-8620734016, for $8.99. The Oaklea Press (www.oakleapress.com) was founded in 1995 and publishes primarily business management, metaphysical, and self-help titles. Contact Information The Oaklea Press

Steve Martin

804-218-2394



www.oakleapress.com



