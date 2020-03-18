New Book is Now a Bestseller That Calls Attention to the False Premise of Traditional Science

Press Releases The Oaklea Press Press Release Share Blog

“Is Science in Denial? Read This Book and Decide” is published by The Oaklea Press Inc. in Kindle, ASIN: B085DMKH6F, for $3.99 and in trade paperback, ISBN-13: 979-8620734016, for $8.99. The Oaklea Press (www.oakleapress.com) was founded in 1995 and publishes primarily business management, metaphysical, and self-help titles. Richmond, VA, March 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Released on March 1 by The Oaklea Press Inc., a new book entitled, “Is Science in Denial? Read This Book and Decide” that summarizes several double-blind studies indicating the foundational premise of Scientific Materialism is in error that nothing exists except material substance, i.e., matter, is now the bestselling new title in its category.The research addressed by and summarized in the book in everyday English was conducted at Duke University, The University of Virginia School of Medicine, University of Marburg in Germany, and the University of California at Berkeley, among other institutions.The book’s author, Stephen Hawley Martin said, “I expected push-back from ardent Scientific Materialists about this book, but all I’ve gotten so far is positive feedback. Apparently the open-minded individuals who have read this book clearly see the truth it reveals, and so it seems to me that it’s only a matter of time before the basic premise of traditional science lands in the trash bin of history where it belongs.”Martin urges everyone to decide for themselves the veracity of the research addressed and says he would like to hear from anyone who disagrees with it. Follow this link to the book’s page on Amazon:“Is Science in Denial? Read This Book and Decide” is published by The Oaklea Press Inc. in Kindle, ASIN: B085DMKH6F, for $3.99 and in trade paperback, ISBN-13: 979-8620734016, for $8.99. The Oaklea Press (www.oakleapress.com) was founded in 1995 and publishes primarily business management, metaphysical, and self-help titles. Contact Information The Oaklea Press

Steve Martin

804-218-2394



www.oakleapress.com



