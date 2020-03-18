TINYpulse Offers Free WFH (Work from Home) Essentials to Businesses Disrupted by Coronavirus / COVID-19

Press Releases TINYpulse Press Release Share Blog

WFH Essentials Tailored to Help Organizations Maintain Engagement, Motivation, and Coaching during Remote / WFH Environment





The cloud software platform helps teams maintain continuity and develop healthier management habits while working remotely.



Leaders, executives, and HR professionals can go to TINYpulse.com and sign up for 3 full months of free WFH Essentials to:



- Get real-time anonymous feedback of how employees are really feeling to get in front of potential blind spots



- Provide ongoing peer-to-peer recognition to keep teams motivated and raise morale



- Hold amazing 1-on-1s that prepare both managers and reports for remote meetings



TINYpulse is headquartered in Seattle, WA, the epicenter of the US Coronavirus pandemic where CEO David Niu saw the impact firsthand. School shutdowns, restaurant closures, panic buying, and the shift to remote work continue to rip through the Seattle area.



Niu founded the company with the mission of “making employees happier" - a challenge given the restrictive and strained environment Coronavirus has brought to the United States.



Since inception, TINYpulse has pledged 1% of its employees’ time by volunteering in the Seattle community, 1% of the company’s profits to non-profits, and 1% of product to non-profits.



In line with the company’s mission and values, Founder and CEO David Niu believes TINYpulse needs to do their small part by offering TINYpulse WFH Essentials free to all organizations. On Wednesday Niu shared:



The Coronavirus pandemic is an unprecedented and extremely challenging time for CEO’s, HR Directors, and Managers of teams. Everyone is experiencing raw emotions of fear, uncertainty, and doubt. At the same time, we’ve seen dozens of clients use TINYpulse to gauge how their people are thinking and feeling. Then it struck me. We need to spread this proactive positivity by providing a platform any organization, team, or non-profit can benefit from.



Any leader who is interested can get an account started at https://www.TINYpulse.com. TINYpulse WFH Essentials include:



Engage. Get a pulse on how your team is feeling.



Cheers for Peers. Continue to build bridges and keep morale high with recognition.



Coach. Become a better remote coach with structured 1-on-1’s. Great opportunity to build and improve this healthy habit.



COVID-19 Baseline Starter Assessment. Start with COVID-19 specific questions that quickly determine how employees feel about the situation.



Basic Support. Due to demand TINYpulse will only be able to provide group / 1-to-many onboarding versus paid custom / 1-to-1 onboarding.



Basic Subscription. Integrations will not be provided in the Basic Subscription.



The complimentary offer is for any new customers who sign up before May 1, 2020. The subscription runs for three months. After the three month free period, if you continue your subscription, TINYpulse will donate 10% of their annual subscription to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO on their behalf.



About TINYpulse



TINYpulse helps hundreds of organizations around-the-world like Microsoft, the Australian Government, and Capital One get a pulse on how happy, frustrated, and burnt out their people are to eliminate management blind spots. It’s mission is to make employees happier, and along with how engaged a team is, TINYpulse also provides a recognition and coaching platform to ensure the team is also motivated and inspired.



Andrew Sumitani

(206) 455-9424



www.tinypulse.com



