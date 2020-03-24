E I Games Launches Emotional Intelligent Diversity Inclusion and Equity Course in Breakthrough Online Format

PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Miami, FL, March 24, 2020 --(PR.com)-- E I Games LLC, makers of award-winning game-based business simulation training has launched a new course and simulation in Diversity, Inclusion and Equity now offering companies an uplifting and contemporary approach to the subject in a highly engaging on-line format. This follows the development of game-based simulations in leadership, Business Ethics and Entrepreneurship in partnership with Universities like Arizona State, Ball State and companies like Oracle and Expedia. Characteristic of the course include:
Aligns with Emotional Intelligence: The training experience is built as a Diversity, Inclusion, and Equity learning module but leverages the strengths of emotional intelligence. It links the skills of empathy and self-awareness of E I into the Diversity experience in the form of the SEAS model developed by Best Selling author and company founder Kevin Allen.
Scalable: It is designed as an individual exercise that employees can take within an hour or so on their laptop or mobile phone. The learnings can then be enhanced by online webinar and team coaching.
Thought-provoking: Questions and scenarios are taken from everyday life and designed to appeal to all participants For example, some questions in the game deal with religious expression as a form of personal identity and celebrate the positive aspects of such expression as strongly as the more well-known forms.
Provides an Organizational Benchmark: At the end of the exercise, employees are given a score and a profile. The score measures overall diversity sensitivity and the profile score measures sensitivity based on the SEAS model providing a four-part rubric, Self-consciousness, Empathy, Accountability and Solidarity.

One of the early proponents includes Dr. Brent Scholar of Arizona State University and Dr. Ramon’s Jacobs, an MD, corporate executive, and a leader in Diversity, Inclusion and Equity, who observed, “My first impression of the Diversity, Inclusion and Equity training module via E I Games: brilliant! As a diversity and inclusion expert, I am well aware of stale and ineffective training modules on the market. Given the significance of diversity and inclusion awareness in the workplace, it is immensely important that these training modalities get it right the first time. The module by E I Games is exciting and engaging. Most importantly, it captures the interest of people in a witty, charming and imaginative way. One leaves the training feeling that they themselves can be experts on diversity, inclusion and equity. Kudos to this organization for changing the game!"

For more information write to kevin@eigames.com. For more information, visit www.eigames.com/diversity.
