Young Entrepreneurs Launch Design and Marketing Firm

The founding team consists of Keli Chau as the Creative Director, Dalena Nguyen as the Lead Designer, and Jacklyn Renz as the Lead Copywriter. “We were able to branch out in August 2019 thanks to the collaborative efforts of our team and support from our clients,” says Chau. “It has been a great learning experience creating an organized internal and external model while having some fun along the way and seeing the success of our clients as they transition into franchising. We definitely have a lot more to do but ultimately our goal has always been to offer our clients quality work and transparency.” Nguyen, a graduate from UGA, is pumped for the launch. “I am excited to get this officially launched and make a difference. We have an incredible team that communicates so well, it makes everything move 100% smoothly.”



The company is a division of Franchise Marketing Systems, an award-winning franchise development firm who has been serving national and international clients for over a decade. Dream Arc’s services include graphic design, branding, web design & development, social media management, photography, videography, and copywriting. “This is a huge step for all of us. We have seen all sides of the creative process,” states Renz. “Sometimes when an organization launches a significant marketing initiative, it can be a frustrating journey laden with miscommunication, sluggish response times, and subpar work for staggering prices. We are seeking to change all of that, carrying on the mission of FMS, ‘For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs.’ through our new division, which ultimately echoes what we are trying to do here.”



Alpharetta, GA, March 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Dream Arc Creative, a local marketing and design firm based in North Fulton, has announced their official launch this month. The founding team is comprised of young, driven and disruptive entrepreneurs seeking to bring quality, affordable marketing and design services to businesses and organizations locally and nationally. Dream Arc's Creative team has worked with U.S., Canadian and global brands on the consumer and franchise side of business development.