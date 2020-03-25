ZyDoc Offering No-Cost COVID-19 EHR Documentation Services

ZyDoc, a leading medical documentation company, is offering its services at no cost to all healthcare providers and hospitals affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. This no-cost documentation service will allow them to work more efficiently while collecting data to combat COVID-19 and can be implemented immediately nationwide. The de-identified information collected will supplement data obtained from clinical trials so we can benefit from the collective wisdom of our medical community.





According to ZyDoc’s CEO, James M. Maisel, M.D., a New York-based retina surgeon, “Detailed medical records will provide critical data to best treat the viral pandemic. We need to collect this information expeditiously to supplement



Prior to the pandemic, the average doctor was spending almost



Fortunately, despite many hospitals having to double their capacity, ZyDoc has a HIPAA-compliant, scalable platform that requires no software installation, IT personnel or extensive training. Start-up can be the same day, even in facilities that are set up as temporary hospitals, so doctors can start dictating immediately. The transcribed dictations are then automatically inserted into the appropriate sections of any cloud-based EHR.



In this crisis, ZyDoc gives doctors the flexibility to dictate from anywhere, and offers a documentation solution that is more accurate and much faster than keyboard and mouse, scribes and speech recognition software. Scribes are an HR burden and their numbers will now be dwindling with at least ten percent of healthcare workers currently infected with the virus. Speech recognition is only marginally better but only one-third of doctors have successfully adopted the complex technology. Lastly, keyboard and mouse is less efficient with the average doctor being able to dictate three times faster than typing.



ZyDoc is ready to help facilitate the gathering of COVID-19 data as accurately and quickly as possible. The more data we collect, the sooner we will be successful in developing therapies to defeat this virus. To request no-cost clinical documentation services from ZyDoc, visit



About ZyDoc

ZyDoc was founded by CEO James M. Maisel, MD, a retina surgeon and medical informatics innovator. Its mission is to empower clinicians with simple and efficient clinical documentation solutions. ZyDoc solves the EHR usability puzzle with an easy to use and highly effective dictation method that accurately generates detailed medical documentation. This improves clinical outcomes, enhances referrals, optimizes charge capture, minimizes malpractice risks and collects data for analytics. It is intuitive, requires minimal training and saves physicians hours of work dealing with the EHR burden. ZyDoc offers full EHR interoperability with almost all EHRs and is



Press, Business, Donor or Investor Contact:

James M. Maisel, M. D.

Chairman, ZyDoc

800.546.5633

James.maisel@zydoc.com

Source: ZyDoc

