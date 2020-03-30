PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Amazing Fairytale Parties

Kids Party Company Goes Virtual to Help Families Celebrate Birthdays


Amazing Fairytale Parties, a family run birthday party business, creates a solution for families' birthday woes, with Virtual Parties with a party character.

Kids Party Company Goes Virtual to Help Families Celebrate Birthdays
San Francisco, CA, March 30, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Amazing Fairytale Parties, a family run birthday party business, creates a solution for their clients, with Virtual Parties with a party character.

COVID-19 has changed the way the world is celebrating parties and events, and this party company has transitioned to virtual parties, providing a solution to cancelled birthday parties for children and their families.

Amazing Fairytale Parties and their cast of party performers are offering Virtual Parties with beloved story time characters and Virtual Birthday Messages from a favorite character.

They quickly began offering free Virtual Story Times on their Facebook Page, as a way to serve their community, when birthday parties were being cancelled due to coronavirus. With their motto that, “the magic continues,” they are bringing smiles to children across the nation amid these uncertain times.

What happens in a Virtual Party after hiring a party character with Amazing Fairytale Parties? On your scheduled day, the birthday child and friends log in to an online platform where the party character appears and reads stories, plays games, kids participate in a question and answer session, the Happy Birthday song is sung and much more, all in a virtual chat room.

A great way to continue celebrating birthdays despite the ever changing times of this global pandemic.

Be sure to subscribe to Amazing Fairytale Parties on their YouTube and Instagram for Exclusive free Story Times for Kids.
Contact Information
Amazing Fairytale Parties
Sarit Smith
415-908-1670
Contact
https://amazingfairytaleparties.com

