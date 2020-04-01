iGrad Launches Free “Coronavirus and Your Financial Health” for Colleges

Press Releases iGrad Press Release Share Blog

iGrad has launched a free online financial wellness resource for colleges to help their students manage financial challenges caused by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.





The rapidly developing COVID-19 pandemic has forced college students to evacuate campuses across the country, with many of them losing part-time jobs along with important social and academic support networks.



Students graduating this spring will enter a much different job market than expected, with unemployment benefit claims already higher than even the worst-case predictions. Students not yet graduating are looking for part-time and summer jobs or internships, applying for financial aid, evaluating student loan needs and trying to manage regular living expenses.



“Many college students were struggling financially even before the pandemic,” said iGrad founder and President Rob LaBreche. “We need to help each other get through this, and our young people should be a top priority.”



Using the new iGrad mobile-friendly resource, students can take a holistic financial wellness checkup and receive recommended COVID-19 information and other content, courses and tools based on their situation. Content includes:



• Coronavirus’ impact on your personal finances



• Coronavirus’ impact on your education



• Coronavirus’ impact on your future plans



• Coronavirus’ impact on society and the economy



• Budget analyzer tool



• Student Loan Snapshot tool



• Videos, articles and infographics on personal finance topics



Colleges and universities can start using this free resource now by sending this



About iGrad

About iGrad

iGrad is a San Diego-based financial technology company that offers financial wellness solutions to more than 600 colleges and universities, more than 20,000 employers and more than 300 financial institutions. iGrad was recently recognized, along with the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA), with the Power of A Gold Award by the American Society of Association Executives for its APTA Financial Solutions Center. iGrad also received the 2019 Eddy Award for Financial Wellness by Pensions & Investments for its Enrich platform. For more information about the iGrad platform, visit https://www.igradfinancialwellness.com/. For more information about the Enrich platform for employers and financial institutions, visit https://www.enrich.org/.

