Immunostics Launches Two Rapid COVID-19 Ab Test Platforms - AFIAS and iChroma COVID-19 Ab Tests

Both AFIAS and iChroma COVID-19 Point-of-Care Tests Detect the Novel Coronavirus within 10 Minutes using a whole blood, serum or plasma sample.





- The Immunostics Test results can be used to screen patients who have already developed antibodies to the virus allowing them to possibly return to the workforce earlier.



- The Immunostics AFIAS and iCHROMA platforms are small and portable instruments that can be deployed anywhere to enable automated rapid COVID-19 Ab testing wherever needed.



- Immunostics point-of-care AFIAS platform does not require swabs and other related materials making testing simple and easy as well as less risky than having to obtain nasal/throat patient samples.



- AFIAS COVID-19 Ab tests are available now and Immunostics is prepared to immediately deliver 20,000-40,000 tests per day.



- AFIAS COVID-19 platform is available in two models - (AFIAS-1-6 tests/hr) and (AFIAS-6-36tests/hr).



- AFIAS comes with full connectivity (LAN, USB, RS232) and stores 5,000 patient results allowing for trending and statistical analysis.



- According to Dr. Gianrico Farrugia, CEO Mayo Clinic, the serology antibody test is very important to understand who has an antibody and therefore can be presumed to have had contact with the virus and has mounted a response to it.



Immunostics, Inc., a subsidiary of Boditech Med Inc., a global leader in point-of-care testing, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has listed their innovative Antibody point-of-care test for the detection of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), delivering quantitative results via a whole blood sample in as little as 10 minutes. The test will run on both the company's AFIAS and iChorma platforms, providing rapid results in a wide range of healthcare settings such as physicians' offices, urgent care clinics and hospital emergency departments. The incorporation of a COVID-19 Ab test into a laboratory Test Regimen already currently utilizing a COVID-19 PCR Antigen Test is an ideal adjunct to patient COVID-19 disease testing.



"The COVID-19 pandemic is consuming significant resources and an innovative AFIAS and iChroma platform require only 30 ul fingerstick or serum/plasma blood samples, eliminating a need to use a swab and other related materials that are in short supply. The AFIAS and iChroma antibody test offers rapid results and is easy to operate by anyone enabling it to be deployed wherever COVID-19 tests are required. AFIAS’s unique features - small fingerstick sample and an easy to use point of care system - will allow us to effectively combat COVID-19," said Adam Choe, President and CEO, Immunostics, Inc. "Ease of use, simple sample application and true portability of the AFIAS and iChroma platforms will enable healthcare providers to perform COVID-19 testing at any setting such as urgent care centers, satellite labs and large healthcare centers." AFIAS and iChroma COVID-19 tests are available now to healthcare providers in the U.S. The company plans to partner with long time distribution partners to deploy tests to areas with the most urgent needs.



Both platforms detect an antibody level to confirm if the body has produced an immune response to the COVID-19 disease. As we transition to going back to normalcy such as returning to work, the Ab test will enable us to identify who have overcome an infection already and identify individuals who can return to work. Both Ab COVID-19 tests provide a quantitative value and therefore do not need to rely on a subjective reading of test lines. In addition to the qualitative positive/negative results, the Immunostics test also provides a quantitative value of COVID-19 IgM and IgG. "Antibody tests provide critical information for healthcare professions to aid characterizing possible prior exposure to the novel coronavirus, particularly since a significant portion of those infected are either asymptomatic or exhibit mild symptoms," said Adam Choe, President and CEO.



About Immunostics, Inc.

Immunostics develops, manufactures and sells many FDA-approved microbiological, serological and immunological diagnostic kits and reagents. The Company’s flagship products test for fecal occult blood (FOB) as an indicator of the presence of colorectal cancer or other gastrointestinal disorders. Immunostics holds several U.S. and international patents and trademarks.



About Boditech Med

Boditech Med markets its own brand of point-of-care diagnostic products to more than 70 countries. Headquartered in Chuncheon, South Korea, Boditech is a public company listed on the KOSDAQ. A world leader in in vitro diagnostics, Boditech Med has a product portfolio of 33 diagnostic reagents as well as a portfolio of Instrument Systems. Adam Choe

732-918-0770



www.immunostics.com



