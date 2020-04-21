Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication is Proud to Welcome New Members

Press Releases Strathmore Worldwide Press Release Share Blog

About New Members

Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is pleased to welcome their newest members who are now part of the Strathmore Worldwide Directory and online website:



Roxanna F. Limon--Construction

Bernice D. Pierce--Signage

Thomas B. Hofer--Food Regulation Service

Nequetta L. Alford--Nonprofit

Timothy R. Kelly--Industrial Supplies

Cory B. Conley--Aerospace Equipment

Jerome C. Pekas--Photography

Khadijah C. Johnson--Nonprofit/Education

Cassandra D. Mitchell--Healthcare

Ericka Johnson-Allen--Consulting

Jorge N. Matta--IT

James C. Outlaw III--Broadcast Media

M. Carole Jordal--Healthcare

Marian W. Sweeney--Healthcare

Jennifer L. Artressia--Retail/Books

Judy Phelps--Aviation Education

Patty M. Bath--Software, Hardware and System Engineering

Quintin E. Cain--Government

Bryonie A. Gipson--Healthcare

Monte R. Witty--Safety Training

Leslie A. Miller--Healthcare

Yvette A. Melendez--Financial

Gene C. Rousseau--Machinery

Mike DeShazer Sr.--IT

Kirt D. Martin--Hypnosis

Jill LoBosco--Government/Legal

David C. Wessendorf--Engineering

Donald M. McManus Jr.--Oil and Gas

Heather Pajestka--Beauty Products

Andre L. Carter--Broadcast Media

Marcuss J. Young--Technology

Michael R. Bostick--Government/Legal

D.W. Scote Mathis--Nonprofit

Doug Korth--Agriculture

Margie C. VanCleave--Healthcare

Francine H. Moss--Legal

Emmett Anderson--Religion

Nakia Mullen--Healthcare

Jean M. Porter--Education

Shamika Nail--Healthcare

Mary Susan McDevitt--Healthcare Organization

Brian K. Truncali--Legal

Kathy Marie Fonder--Retail/Home Improvement Products

Eugene J. Ruocchio--Transportation

Tony Viglianti--Automotive

Kathryn F. (Kym) Habig--Kitchen Products

Tenzing Tsering--Restaurant

Jeremiah W. Hual--Automotive

John Means Jr.--Air Transportation

Jean M. Brudent--Financial

Georgette J. Craig--Locksmith

Cherno B. Jalloh--Human Services

Barry Loomis--Electrical

Muriel J. Willis--Religion

Leslie W. Craig--Healthcare

Natavia J. Watkins--Defense

Tanya P. Mansour--Healthcare

Shelley M. McCracken-Rania--Government/Housing

Summer T. Sharp--Insurance

Ronald J. Szymanski--Legal

Phyllis L. Phillips-Clower--Woodworking

John D. Esseks--Education

Heidi L. Scarano--Education

Jerold E. Beeve--Healthcare

Shawn D. Payton-Patterson--Education

Amy C. Marlin--Marketing

Terry A. Blake--Education

Frances Miller--Cleaning

Anthony W. Williams--Photography

William M. Bloomfield--Consulting

Sandra L. Ragan--Art

Joseph M. Human Jr.--Martial Arts Education

Lovely J. Houston--Government Healthcare

Kent Jay Mudgett--Construction

Zhaohui Meng--Healthcare

Steven E. Sam--Religion

Laurie J. McCauley-Holland--Education

Bridget M. Jeffries--Human Services

Ann Scarborough--Transportation

John Celusta--Insurance

Rebecca A. Wallach--Community Service

George Marcott--Automotive

Kenneth E. Strumm--IT

Erik Peter Dykeman--Hospitality

Candice J. Gordon--Healthcare

Philip E. Freeman--Government/Legal

Lillian M. Harrington--Financial

Anita Kontoh Scott--Legal

Peggy Murgo--Healthcare

Robert L. Ward--Financial

Lillian M. Harrington--Financial

G. Gilbert Cano--Author

Jeffrey R. Skyberg--Photography

Janice M. Bauer--IT

Patricia Chatmon--Healthcare

Chris Underwood--Construction

Richard Walker--Music Production

Randall G. Gleichner--Healthcare

Ryan D. Richard--Marketing

Richard L. Crowner--Healthcare

Amy J. Tremblay--Beauty

David Kiwanuku Lubega--Healthcare

Steven D. Spratley--Window Treatments

David A. Statz--Research

Chuck O. Bado--Financial Consulting

Jonathan M. Olford--Healthcare

Carlos Y. Romero--Healthcare

Laurel Ann Browne--Astrology

John Hall Jr.--Government

Stephen M. Butterfield--Tattoo

Diane Garate-Lewis--Education

Amanda M. Cryan--Dentistry

John E. Myers--Retail/Textbooks

Scott R. McIntyre--Roofing

Ronnie L. Clark--Religion

Paul R. Murray II--Education

Stephen Hoke--Life Coaching

Norman T. Smith--Commercial Conveyors

Howard C. Alexander II--Nonprofit

Norma Victoria Englund Smith--Nonprofit

Craig L. Osburn--Cleaning and Restoration

Laura M. Dennis--Travel

Nausheen Faruqi--Healthcare

Sharon A. Johnson--Education

Bryan L. Nieves--Automotive Protection Plans

Paul S. A. Rubera Jr.--Beverages

Sabrina J. McCabe--Performing Arts

Keith L. Fisher--Landscaping

Ekan J. Ekong--Healthcare

Jeanette M. Rosolowski--Healthcare

Craig A. Campbell--Education

Richard W. Hixon--Chemicals

Ryan C. Kauth--Education

Rick Scott Lee--Author

Heidi J. Grinder--Retail/Furniture

Ann Abel--Consulting

Shaneak C. Cockrell--Education

David C. Wessendorf--Engineering



About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide

Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business. Susan Perrault

516-677-9696



www.strathmoreworldwide.com

Syndi Reibman



