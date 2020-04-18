PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Superior Grocers

Superior Grocers Extends Temporary Hourly Employee $2.00/hr. Wage Increase


Santa Fe Springs, CA, April 18, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Superior Grocers announces they will extend the temporary $2.00 per hour Wage Increase for the Store and Warehouse hourly personnel through the May 15 Stay at Home Order.

“We know that our employees have been working under strenuous times and want to acknowledge our incredible team for their continued efforts during this unprecedented time. Their commitment to support our communities and their presence in maintaining our stores open for our customers and their families demonstrates their hard work and humanity,” said Richard Wardwell, President.

Superior Grocers is one of the largest independently-owned chains of grocery stores in Southern California. Our philosophy is to offer the highest quality products with exceptional customer service. You can always count on excellent Quality, Variety, & Value when you shop at Superior Grocers. We are dedicated to building a community of loyal customers, vendors and staff where food shopping is fun and the spirit and love of family guide our actions.

Superior Grocers is open daily 8:00A-9:00P and has reserved the hours of 7:00A-8:00A for Seniors 60+ and the Disabled.

