PHIT America Launches "50 Million Healthy Kids" Campaign with Online Petition

PHIT America is a non-profit focused on overcoming the ramifications of a sedentary lifestyle by funding physical activity programs, which will get Americans, especially children, more physically active, fit and healthy. According to Sports Marketing Surveys only seven percent of U.S. children meet the CDC physical activity standards. Donations to PHIT America subsidize the AMPED program, a before-school physical activity program, which inspires children to walk and run before school. For underprivileged youth who want to play competitive sports, but lack financial assistance, The PASS program supports their entry fee to local recreational sports programs or provides the registration fees for their school’s sports team. These programs are necessary, because physical education classes have been cut or reduced in many schools. According to SHAPE America, 48 percent of all U.S. schools don’t have physical education classes. Washington, DC, April 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- While America has screeched to a halt and is more sedentary than ever with COVID-19, PHIT America is working on a long-term plan to create more active kids. As part of its 50 Million Healthy Kids campaign, PHIT America has launched an online petition in support of having Every Kid Getting At Least 30 Minutes of Physical Activity At Least 3 Times a Week In School.The goal is to secure One Million American Signatures, so educators and government leaders are aware that physical activity programs in schools are wanted by Americans, in order to improve children’s health and academic results. The petition can be accessed here: Petition.PHITAmerica.org “Very few Americans we talk to are aware that almost 50% of schools have eliminated physical education programs. And, many don’t have recess. In fact, they are shocked to hear this,” said PHIT America Founder, Jim Baugh. “Nearly every American will see the value of physical activity programs in schools and sign this petition. We need to do everything we can to battle the inactivity issue that we face in this country.”According to Sports Marketing Surveys, an astounding 93 percent of all U.S. kids are not active to CDC physical activity standards. The U.S. kids rank 47th out of 50 countries in physical fitness.PHIT America will use this petition in multiple ways as part of its 50 Million Healthy Kids campaign. To start, it will send the results to school officials and eventually members of Congress. “And, when the long-term plan is rolled out, we are looking to pursue legislation, which will mandate Every Kid Getting At Least 30 Minutes of Physical Activity At Least 3 Times a Week In School,” said Baugh.PHIT America is hopeful that Americans will sign this petition and circulate it to their friends, families and contacts or share the link to the petition on Social Media.About PHIT AmericaPHIT America is a non-profit focused on overcoming the ramifications of a sedentary lifestyle by funding physical activity programs, which will get Americans, especially children, more physically active, fit and healthy. According to Sports Marketing Surveys only seven percent of U.S. children meet the CDC physical activity standards. Donations to PHIT America subsidize the AMPED program, a before-school physical activity program, which inspires children to walk and run before school. For underprivileged youth who want to play competitive sports, but lack financial assistance, The PASS program supports their entry fee to local recreational sports programs or provides the registration fees for their school’s sports team. These programs are necessary, because physical education classes have been cut or reduced in many schools. According to SHAPE America, 48 percent of all U.S. schools don’t have physical education classes. Contact Information PHIT America

Kirsten Andresen

2064275482



phitamerica.org



