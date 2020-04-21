SPN Revamps & Adds a Free Business Directory

The Service Professionals Network (SPN) and Warren Research launched a revamped social media website this week.





"SPN has been an incredible site to engage with amazing professionals who are all working towards a common goal of helping each other succeed in life and business," said Jacob Warren, CEO of Warren Research. "I felt that helping SPN with their revamp and goal of adding a business directory was the least we could do because of the way they help others," he added.



The Service Professionals Network began as a networking project on LinkedIn in 2016. Their social media site was launched early last year and it has grown daily since. SPN has been raising money and awareness for good causes for years. Their hope is that adding more tools for users and business owners will also help them have a bigger impact with their charitable endeavors.



"We have seen a significant increase in our website traffic since joining SPN last year. We have also met a lot of quality professionals through SPN. SPN has really helped with expanding our resources and network for helping clients. The new site and business directory is a major step up. It's exciting to be along for the ride," states Damon Pistulka with



